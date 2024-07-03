Class GXFExecutor
Defined in File gxf_executor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Executor(Class Executor)
- class GXFExecutor : public holoscan::Executor
GXFExecutor() = delete
explicit GXFExecutor(holoscan::Fragment *app, bool create_gxf_context = true)
~GXFExecutor() override
virtual void run(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph.
- Parameters
virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorGraph &graph) override
Initialize the graph and run the graph asynchronously.
This method calls
compose()to compose the graph, and runs the graph asynchronously. The graph is executed in a separate thread and returns a future object.
- Parameters
- Returns
virtual void interrupt() override
virtual void context(void *context) override
Set the context.
For GXF, GXFExtensionManager(gxf_extension_manager_) is initialized with the context.
- Parameters
virtual std::shared_ptr<ExtensionManager> extension_manager() override
Get GXF extension manager.
- Returns
inline void op_eid(gxf_uid_t eid)
Set the GXF entity ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new entity is created for the operator. Otherwise, the operator as a codelet will be added to the existing entity specified by this ID. This is useful when initializing operators inside the existing entity. (e.g., when initializing an operator from
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass)
- Parameters
inline void op_cid(gxf_uid_t cid)
Set the GXF component ID of the operator initialized by this executor.
If this is 0, a new component is created for the operator. This is useful when initializing operators using the existing component inside the existing entity. (e.g., when initializing an operator from
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapperclass)
- Parameters
inline bool own_gxf_context()
Returns whether the GXF context is created by this executor.
- Returns
inline const std::string &entity_prefix()
Get the entity prefix string.
- Returns
inline virtual void context(void *context)
Set the context.
- Parameters
inline void *context()
Get the context.
- Returns
static void create_input_port(Fragment *fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec *io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for input port.
For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on this class.
- Parameters
static void create_output_port(Fragment *fragment, gxf_context_t gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, IOSpec *io_spec, bool bind_port = false, Operator *op = nullptr)
Create and setup GXF components for output port.
For a given output port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.
If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.
This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on on this class.
- Parameters
virtual bool initialize_fragment() override
Initialize the fragment_ in this Executor.
This method is called by run() to initialize the fragment and the graph of operators in the fragment before execution.
- Returns
virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator *op) override
Initialize the given operator.
This method is called by Operator::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the operator, this method may be overridden to initialize the operator. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the operator using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF codelet.
- Parameters
- Returns
virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler *sch) override
Initialize the given scheduler.
This method is called by Scheduler::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the scheduler, this method may be overridden to initialize the scheduler. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the scheduler using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF scheduler.
- Parameters
- Returns
virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext *network_context) override
Initialize the given network context.
This method is called by NetworkContext::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the network context, this method may be overridden to initialize the network context. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the network context using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF network context.
- Parameters
- Returns
Add the receivers as input ports of the given operator.
This method is to be called by the Fragment::add_flow() method to support for the case where the destination input port label points to the parameter name of the downstream operator, and the parameter type is ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’. This finds a parameter with with ‘std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>’ type and create a new input port with a specific label (‘<parameter name>:<index>’. e.g, ‘receivers:0’).
- Parameters
- Returns
bool initialize_gxf_graph(OperatorGraph &graph)
void activate_gxf_graph()
void run_gxf_graph()
void register_extensions()
bool own_gxf_context_ = false
gxf_uid_t op_eid_ = 0
gxf_uid_t op_cid_ = 0
std::shared_ptr<GXFExtensionManager> gxf_extension_manager_
nvidia::gxf::Extension *gxf_holoscan_extension_ = nullptr
bool is_extensions_loaded_ = false
bool is_gxf_graph_initialized_ = false
bool is_gxf_graph_activated_ = false
std::string entity_prefix_
std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>> connection_items_
std::list<std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity>> implicit_broadcast_entities_
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> util_entity_
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gpu_device_entity_
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> scheduler_entity_
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> network_context_entity_
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> connections_entity_
- friend class holoscan::AppDriver
- friend class holoscan::AppWorker
Executor for GXF.
Public Functions
Public Static Functions
Protected Functions
Protected Attributes
Friends