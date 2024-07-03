Class GXFExecutor

Create and setup GXF components for input port.

For a given input port specification, create a GXF Receiver component for the port and create a GXF SchedulingTerm component that is corresponding to the Condition of the port.

If there is no condition specified for the port, a default condition (MessageAvailableCondition) is created. It currently supports ConditionType::kMessageAvailable and ConditionType::kNone condition types.

This function is a static function so that it can be called from other classes without dependency on this class.