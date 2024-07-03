Class GXFNetworkContext
Defined in File gxf_network_context.hpp
Base Types
public holoscan::NetworkContext(Class NetworkContext)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent(Class GXFComponent)
Derived Type
public holoscan::UcxContext(Class UcxContext)
- class GXFNetworkContext : public holoscan::NetworkContext, public holoscan::gxf::GXFComponent
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::NetworkContext, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline GXFNetworkContext(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
-
GXFNetworkContext() = default
-
virtual const char *gxf_typename() const = 0
Get the type name of the GXF network context.
The returned string is the type name of the GXF network context and is used to create the GXF network context.
Example: “nvidia::holoscan::UcxContext”
- Returns
-
virtual void set_parameters() override
-
virtual void reset_graph_entities() override
- friend class holoscan::Fragment
Subclassed by holoscan::UcxContext
Public Functions
Protected Functions
Friends
