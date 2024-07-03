Class GXFOutputContext
Defined in File gxf_io_context.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::OutputContext(Class OutputContext)
-
class GXFOutputContext : public holoscan::OutputContext
Class to hold the output context for a GXF Operator.
This class provides the interface to send data to the output ports of the operator using GXF.
Public Functions
-
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)
Construct a new GXFOutputContext object.
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the GXFOperator object.
outputs – outputs The references to the map of the output specs.
-
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const
Get pointer to the GXF execution runtime.
- Returns
The pointer to the GXF context.
Protected Functions
-
virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char *name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer) override
The implementation of the
emitmethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method wraps the data with a message and sends it to the output port with the given name.
- Parameters
data – The data to send.
name – The name of the output port.
out_type – The type of the message data.
- GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)