Class ManagerProcessor
Defined in File process_manager.hpp
class ManagerProcessor
Public Functions
- inline ManagerProcessor()
- inline ~ManagerProcessor()
- InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations, const std::string config_path)
- InferStatus process(const MultiMappings &tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings &in_out_tensor_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map)
- InferStatus process_multi_tensor_operation(const std::string tensor_name, const std::vector<std::string> &tensor_oper_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map)
- DataMap get_processed_data() const
- DimType get_processed_data_dims() const
