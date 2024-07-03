NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
Class ManagerProcessor

Class Documentation

class ManagerProcessor

Public Functions

inline ManagerProcessor()

inline ~ManagerProcessor()

InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings &process_operations, const std::string config_path)

InferStatus process(const MultiMappings &tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings &in_out_tensor_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map)

InferStatus process_multi_tensor_operation(const std::string tensor_name, const std::vector<std::string> &tensor_oper_map, DataMap &inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &dimension_map)

DataMap get_processed_data() const

DimType get_processed_data_dims() const
