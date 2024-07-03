Class NetworkContext

Base class for all network contexts.

This class is the base class for all network contexts (e.g. holoscan::UcxContext ). It is used to define the common interface for all network contexts.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFNetworkContext

Public Functions

NetworkContext ( ) = default

NetworkContext ( NetworkContext & & ) = default

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: NetworkContext , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit NetworkContext ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args ) Construct a new NetworkContext object.

~NetworkContext ( ) override = default

inline NetworkContext & id ( int64_t id )

Set the NetworkContext ID. Parameters id – The ID of the network context. Returns The reference to this network context.

inline NetworkContext & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the network context. Parameters name – The name of the network context. Returns The reference to the network context.

inline NetworkContext & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the network context. Parameters name – The name of the network context. Returns The reference to the network context.

inline NetworkContext & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the network context. Parameters fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the network context. Returns The reference to the network context.

inline NetworkContext & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the network context. Parameters spec – The component specification. Returns The reference to the network context.

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the network context. Returns The pointer to the component specification.

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns The shared pointer to the component spec.

inline void add_arg ( const std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & arg )

Add a resource to the network context. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline void add_arg ( std :: shared_ptr < Resource > & & arg )

Add a resource to the network context. Parameters arg – The resource to add.

inline std :: unordered_map < std :: string , std :: shared_ptr < Resource > > & resources ( )

Get the resources of the network context. Returns The resources of the network context.

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the network context specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override Initialize the network context. This function is called after the network context is created by holoscan::Fragment::make_network_context().

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the network context. Returns YAML node including the base component properties, component spec and resources.

Protected Functions

virtual void reset_graph_entities ( ) override Reset the GXF GraphEntity of any components associated with the scheduler.

Protected Attributes