Class Operator

Register the argument setter for the given type.

If the operator has an argument with a custom type, the argument setter must be registered using this method.

The argument setter is used to set the value of the argument from the YAML configuration.

This method can be called in the initialization phase of the operator (e.g., initialize() ). The example below shows how to register the argument setter for the custom type ( Vec3 ):

It is assumed that YAML::convert<T>::encode and YAML::convert<T>::decode are implemented for the given type. You need to specialize the YAML::convert<> template class.

For example, suppose that you had a Vec3 class with the following members:

You can define the YAML::convert<Vec3> as follows in a ‘.cpp’ file:

Please refer to the yaml-cpp documentation for more details.