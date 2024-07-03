Class HolovizOp

Operator class for data visualization.

This high-speed viewer handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps. The operator can auto detect the format of the input tensors acquired at the receivers port. Else the input specification can be set at creation time using the tensors parameter or at runtime when passing input specifications to the input_specs port.

Depth maps and 3D geometry are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse:

Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT) Or by providing new values at the camera_eye_input , camera_look_at_input or camera_up_input input ports. The camera pose can be output at the camera_pose_output port when enable_camera_pose_output is set to true .

==Named Inputs==

receivers : multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored.

input_specs : std::vector<holoscan::ops::HolovizOp::InputSpec> (optional) A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute .

render_buffer_input : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to true, in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

camera_eye_input : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera eye position. The camera is animated to reach the new position.

camera_look_at_input : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera look at position. The camera is animated to reach the new position.

camera_up_input : : std::array<float, 3> (optional) Camera up vector. The camera is animated to reach the new vector.



==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_output : nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to true.

camera_pose_output : std::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D (optional) Output the camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16> ) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D ). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True .



==Parameters==

receivers : List of input queues to component accepting gxf::Tensor or gxf::VideoBuffer . type: std::vector<gxf::Handle<gxf::Receiver>>

enable_render_buffer_input : Enable render_buffer_input (default: false ) type: bool

enable_render_buffer_output : Enable render_buffer_output (default: false ) type: bool

enable_camera_pose_output : Enable camera_pose_output (default: false ) type: bool

tensors : List of input tensor specifications (default: [] ) type: std::vector<InputSpec> name : name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: std::string type : input type (default "unknown" ) type: std::string possible values: unknown : unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor. color : RGB or RGBA color 2d image. color_lut : single channel 2d image, color is looked up. points : point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive. lines : line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive. line_strip : line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1). triangles : triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive. crosses : cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si). rectangles : axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1). ovals : oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi). text : text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text . depth_map : single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component. depth_map_color : RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3. opacity : layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float priority : layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int32_t color : RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f] ) type: std::vector<float> line_width : line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float point_size : point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float text : array of text strings, used when type is text. (default: [] ) type: std::vector<std::string> depth_map_render_mode : depth map render mode (default: points ) type: std::string possible values: points : render as points lines : render as lines triangles : render as triangles

color_lut : Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’, vector of four float RGBA values type: std::vector<std::vector<float>>

window_title : Title on window canvas (default: "Holoviz" ) type: std::string

display_name : In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo --monitor (default: DP-0 ) type: std::string

width : Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1920 ) type: uint32_t

height : Window height or display resolution height if in exclusive or fullscreen mode (default: 1080 ) type: uint32_t

framerate : Display framerate if in exclusive mode (default: 60 ) type: uint32_t

use_exclusive_display : Enable exclusive display (default: false ) type: bool

fullscreen : Enable fullscreen window (default: false ) type: bool

headless : Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to render_buffer_output . (default: false ) type: bool

window_close_scheduling_term : BooleanSchedulingTerm to stop the codelet from ticking when the window is closed type: gxf::Handle<gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm>

allocator : Allocator used to allocate memory for render_buffer_output type: gxf::Handle<gxf::Allocator>

font_path : File path for the font used for rendering text (default: "" ) type: std::string

cuda_stream_pool : Instance of gxf::CudaStreamPool type: gxf::Handle<gxf::CudaStreamPool>

camera_pose_output_type : Type of data output at camera_pose_output . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix . type: std::string

camera_eye : Initial camera eye position. type: std::array<float, 3>

camera_look_at : Initial camera look at position. type: std::array<float, 3>

camera_up : Initial camera up vector. type: std::array<float, 3>



==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type = 1). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows:

Copy Copied! #include <cstdint> int64_t get_block_size(int32_t height, int32_t width) { int32_t height_even = height + (height & 1); int32_t width_even = width + (width & 1); int64_t row_bytes = width_even * 4; // 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA int64_t row_stride = (row_bytes % 256 == 0) ? row_bytes : ((row_bytes / 256 + 1) * 256); return height_even * row_stride; }

==Notes==

Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 16 bit float

R 32 bit unsigned

R 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit unsigned

BGR 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 8 bit unsigned

BGRA 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit float

RGBA 32 bit float When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit unsigned Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. Output By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter. Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor. The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output .

Public Types

enum class InputType

Input type. All geometric primitives expect a 1d array of coordinates. Coordinates range from 0.0 (left, top) to 1.0 (right, bottom). Values: enumerator UNKNOWN unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor enumerator COLOR GRAY, RGB or RGBA 2d color image. enumerator COLOR_LUT single channel 2d image, color is looked up enumerator POINTS point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive enumerator LINES line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive enumerator CROSSES cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si) enumerator RECTANGLES axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1) enumerator OVALS oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi) enumerator TEXT text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are define by InputSpec::text_ enumerator DEPTH_MAP single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component enumerator DEPTH_MAP_COLOR RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte > 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3 enumerator POINTS_3D 3D point primitives, one coordinate (x, y, z) per primitive enumerator LINES_3D 3D line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0, z0) and (x1, y1, z1) per primitive enumerator LINE_STRIP_3D 3D line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi, zi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1, zi+1) enumerator TRIANGLES_3D 3D triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0, z0), (x1, y1, z1) and (x2, y2, z2) per primitive

enum class DepthMapRenderMode

Depth map render mode. Values: enumerator POINTS render points enumerator LINES render lines enumerator TRIANGLES render triangles

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (HolovizOp) HolovizOp()=default

virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void initialize ( ) override Initialize the operator. This function is called when the fragment is initialized by Executor::initialize_fragment().

virtual void start ( ) override Implement the startup logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy initialization tasks such as allocating memory resources.

virtual void compute ( InputContext & op_input , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & context ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.

virtual void stop ( ) override Implement the shutdown logic of the operator. This method is called multiple times over the lifecycle of the operator according to the order defined in the lifecycle, and used for heavy deinitialization tasks such as deallocation of all resources previously assigned in start.