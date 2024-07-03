Class OutputContext
Defined in File io_context.hpp
Derived Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFOutputContext(Class GXFOutputContext)
class OutputContext
Class to hold the output context.
This class provides the interface to send data to the output ports of the operator.
Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFOutputContext
Public Types
enum class OutputType
The output data type.
Values:
The message data to send is a shared pointer.
- enumerator kGXFEntity
The message data to send is a GXF entity.
- enumerator kAny
The message data to send is a std::any.
Public Functions
inline OutputContext(ExecutionContext *execution_context, Operator *op)
Construct a new OutputContext object.
outputs for the OutputContext will be set to op->spec()->outputs()
- Parameters
execution_context – The pointer to the execution context.
op – The pointer to the operator that this context is associated with.
inline ExecutionContext *execution_context() const
Get pointer to the execution context.
- Returns
The pointer to the execution context.
inline Operator *op() const
Return the operator that this context is associated with.
- Returns
The pointer to the operator.
inline std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs() const
Return the reference to the map of the output specs.
- Returns
The reference to the map of the output specs.
Send a shared pointer of the message data to the output port with the given name.
The object to be sent must be a shared pointer of the message data and the output port with the given name must exist.
If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.
Example:
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.output<ValueData>("out"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value = std::make_shared<ValueData>(7); op_output.emit(value, "out"); } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
data – The shared pointer to the data.
name – The name of the output port.
DataT – The type of the data to send.
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
inline void emit(DataT &data, const char *name = nullptr)
Send message data (GXF Entity) to the output port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with the GXF Codelet.
The object to be sent must be an object with
holoscan::gxf::Entitytype and the output port with the given name must exist.
If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.
Example:
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("out"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); // The type of `tensor` is 'std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>'. auto tensor = in_message.get<Tensor>(); // Process with 'tensor' here. // ... // Create a new message (Entity) auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context); out_message.add(tensor, "tensor"); // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message, "out"); } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
data – The entity object to send (
holoscan::gxf::Entity).
name – The name of the output port.
DataT – The type of the data to send. It should be
holoscan::gxf::Entity.
template<typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>>
inline void emit(DataT data, const char *name = nullptr)
Send the message data (std::any) to the output port with the given name.
This method is for interoperability with arbitrary data types.
The object to be sent can be any type except the shared pointer (std::shared_ptr<T>) or the GXF Entity (holoscan::gxf::Entity) type, and the output port with the given name must exist.
If the operator has a single output port, the output port name can be omitted.
Example:
class PingTxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingTxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("out"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); // The type of `tensor` is 'std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>'. auto tensor = in_message.get<Tensor>(); // Process with 'tensor' here. // ... // Create a new message (Entity) auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(&context); out_message.add(tensor, "tensor"); // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message, "out"); } };
- Template Parameters
- Parameters
data – The entity object to send (as
std::any).
name – The name of the output port.
DataT – The type of the data to send. It can be any type except the shared pointer (std::shared_ptr<T>) or the GXF Entity (holoscan::gxf::Entity) type.
- inline void emit(holoscan::TensorMap &data, const char *name = nullptr)
Protected Functions
inline virtual void emit_impl(std::any data, const char *name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kSharedPointer)
The implementation of the
emitmethod.
Depending on the type of the data, this method wraps the data with a message and sends it to the output port with the given name.
- Parameters
data – The data to send.
name – The name of the output port.
out_type – The type of the message data.
Protected Attributes
- ExecutionContext *execution_context_ = nullptr
The execution context that is associated with.
- Operator *op_ = nullptr
The operator that this context is associated with.
- std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> &outputs_
The outputs.
- enum class OutputType