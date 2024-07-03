Class Resource

Base class for all resources.

Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an Operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory Allocator or any other components derived from the Component class in GXF.

Subclassed by holoscan::Endpoint, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Public Types

enum class ResourceType

Resource type used for the initialization of the resource. Values: enumerator kNative

enumerator kGXF



Public Functions

Resource ( ) = default



Resource ( Resource & & ) = default



template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Resource ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )

Construct a new Resource object. Parameters

~Resource ( ) override = default



inline ResourceType resource_type ( ) const

Get the resource type. Returns

inline Resource & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the resource. Parameters Returns

inline Resource & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the resource. Parameters Returns

inline Resource & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the resource. Parameters Returns

inline Resource & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the resource. Parameters Returns

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the resource. Returns

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the resource specification. Parameters

virtual void initialize ( ) override



virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the resource. Returns

Protected Functions

virtual void set_parameters ( )



Protected Attributes

bool is_initialized_ = false



Friends

friend class holoscan::NetworkContext

friend class holoscan::Scheduler