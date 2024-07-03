Class Resource
Defined in File resource.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Component(Class Component)
Derived Types
public holoscan::Endpoint(Class Endpoint)
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
- class Resource : public holoscan::Component
-
enum class ResourceType
Resource type used for the initialization of the resource.
Values:
-
enumerator kNative
-
enumerator kGXF
- enumerator kNative
-
Resource() = default
-
Resource(Resource&&) = default
-
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Resource(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Resource object.
- Parameters
-
~Resource() override = default
-
inline ResourceType resource_type() const
Get the resource type.
- Returns
-
inline Resource &name(const std::string &name) &
Set the name of the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
-
inline Resource &&name(const std::string &name) &&
Set the name of the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
Set the component specification to the resource.
- Parameters
- Returns
-
inline ComponentSpec *spec()
Get the component specification of the resource.
- Returns
Get the shared pointer to the component spec.
- Returns
-
inline virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
-
virtual void initialize() override
-
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override
Get a YAML representation of the resource.
- Returns
-
void update_params_from_args()
-
virtual void set_parameters()
-
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> ¶ms)
-
ResourceType resource_type_ = ResourceType::kNative
-
bool is_initialized_ = false
- friend class holoscan::NetworkContext
- friend class holoscan::Scheduler
- friend class holoscan::Operator
Base class for all resources.
Resources such as system memory or a GPU memory pool that an Operator needs to perform its job. Resources are allocated during the initialization phase of the application. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Memory Allocator or any other components derived from the Component class in GXF.
Subclassed by holoscan::Endpoint, holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Public Types
Public Functions
Protected Functions
Protected Attributes
Friends