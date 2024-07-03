Class UcxEntitySerializer
Defined in File ucx_entity_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class UcxEntitySerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
UCX-based entity serializer.
Used by UcxReceiver and UcxTransmitter to serialize and deserialize entities, respectively.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline UcxEntitySerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
- UcxEntitySerializer() = default
- inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
- virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
- nvidia::gxf::UcxEntitySerializer *get() const
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
