Class UnboundedAllocator

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UnboundedAllocator : public holoscan::Allocator

Unbounded memory allocator.

An allocator that uses dynamic host or device memory allocation without an upper bound.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline UnboundedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)

UnboundedAllocator() = default

inline UnboundedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator *component)

inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
