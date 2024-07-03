NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v.2.1.0
Struct InferenceOp::DataVecMap

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceOp.

Struct Documentation

struct DataVecMap

DataVecMap specification

Public Functions

DataVecMap() = default

inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept

inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::vector<std::string> &value)

inline std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const

Public Members

std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_
