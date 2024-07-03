Struct InferenceProcessorOp::DataMap
Defined in File inference_processor.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class InferenceProcessorOp.
struct DataMap
DataMap specification
Public Functions
- DataMap() = default
- inline explicit operator bool() const noexcept
- inline void insert(const std::string &key, const std::string &value)
- inline std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const
Public Members
- std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_
