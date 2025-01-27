Define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER
Defined in File resource.hpp
-
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)
Forward the arguments to the super class.
This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the resource class.
Use this macro if the class is derived from
holoscan::Resourceor the base class is derived from
holoscan::Resource.
Example:
class Allocator : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Allocator, GXFResource) Allocator() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Allocator"; } ... };
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the class.
super_class_name – The name of the super class.
-
Previous Define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS
Next Define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_TEMPLATE