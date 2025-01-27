Enum ImageFormat

specifies a four-component, 32-bit format containing a pair of Y components, a V component, and a U component, collectively encoding a 2×1 rectangle of unsigned normalized RGB texel data. One Y value is present at each i coordinate, with the U and V values shared across both Y values and thus recorded at half the horizontal resolution of the image. This format has an 8-bit Y component for the even i coordinate in byte 0, an 8-bit U component in byte 1, an 8-bit Y component for the odd i coordinate in byte 2, and an 8-bit V component in byte 3. This format only supports images with a width that is a multiple of two.