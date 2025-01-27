Function holoscan::utils::transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t&, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, OutputContext&, std::vector
&, HoloInfer::DimType&, bool, bool, const nvidia::gxf::Handle &, const std::string&, const cudaStream_t&)
Defined in File holoinfer_utils.hpp
gxf_result_t holoscan::utils::transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t &cont, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings &model_to_tensor_map, HoloInfer::DataMap &input_data_map, OutputContext &op_output, std::vector<std::string> &out_tensors, HoloInfer::DimType &tensor_out_dims_map, bool cuda_buffer_in, bool cuda_buffer_out, const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Allocator> &allocator_, const std::string &module, const cudaStream_t &cstream)
Transmits multiple buffers via GXF Transmitters.
- Parameters
context – GXF context for transmission
model_to_tensor_map – Map of model name as key, mapped to a vector of tensor names
input_data_map – Map of tensor name as key, mapped to the data buffer as a vector
op_output – Output context
out_tensors – Output tensor names
data_per_model – Map is updated with output tensor name as key mapped to data buffer
tensor_out_dims_map – Map is updated with model name as key mapped to dimension of output tensor as a vector
cuda_buffer_in – Flag to demonstrate if memory storage of input buffers is on CUDA
cuda_buffer_out – Flag to demonstrate if memory storage of output message is on CUDA
allocator – GXF Memory allocator
module – Module that called for data transmission
cstream – The CUDA stream to use for async memory copies.
- Returns
GXF result code