Program Listing for File nvtx3.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP #include <nvtx3/nvtx3.hpp> // Copy of nvtx3::v1::scoped_range_in which checks whether tracing is enabled or not namespace nvtx3::v1 { template <class D = domain::global> class holoscan_scoped_range_in { bool enabled_ = false; public: explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(event_attributes const& attr) noexcept { enabled_ = ::holoscan::profiler::trace_enabled(); if (enabled_) { nvtxDomainRangePushEx(domain::get<D>(), attr.get()); } } template <typename... Args> explicit holoscan_scoped_range_in(Args const&... args) noexcept : holoscan_scoped_range_in{ event_attributes{ args... } } {} holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept : holoscan_scoped_range_in{ event_attributes{} } {} void* operator new(std::size_t) = delete; holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete; holoscan_scoped_range_in& operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in const&) = delete; holoscan_scoped_range_in(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete; holoscan_scoped_range_in& operator=(holoscan_scoped_range_in&&) = delete; ~holoscan_scoped_range_in() noexcept { if (enabled_) { nvtxDomainRangePop(domain::get<D>()); } } }; } // namespace nvtx3::v1 #define PROF_REGISTER_CATEGORY(id_, name_) \ holoscan::profiler::named_category(id_, name_) #define PROF_CATEGORY(category_) \ holoscan::profiler::category(category_) #define PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(name_, message_, r_, g_, b_) \ struct name_ { \ static constexpr char const* message{message_}; \ static constexpr nvtx3::color color{nvtx3::rgb{r_, g_, b_}}; \ } #define PROF_EVENT(name_) \ holoscan::profiler::message::get<name_>(), name_::color #define PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(category_, name_) \ holoscan::profiler::scoped_range p { \ PROF_CATEGORY(category_), \ PROF_EVENT(name_) \ } namespace holoscan::profiler { // Domain struct domain { static constexpr char const* name{ "Holoscan" }; }; // Aliases using scoped_range = nvtx3::holoscan_scoped_range_in<domain>; using category = nvtx3::category; using named_category = nvtx3::named_category_in<domain>; using message = nvtx3::registered_string_in<domain>; } // namespace holoscan::profiler #endif// HOLOSCAN_PROFILER_NVTX3_HPP