Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR

Defined in File gxf_codelet.hpp
HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(class_name, gxf_typename)
Wrap a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan Operator.
This macro is designed to simplify the creation of Holoscan operators that encapsulate GXF Codelets. It defines a class derived from
holoscan::ops::GXFCodeletOpand sets up the constructor to forward arguments to the base class while automatically setting the GXF type name.
The resulting class is intended to act as a bridge, allowing GXF Codelets to be used directly within the Holoscan framework as operators, facilitating seamless integration and usage.
Example Usage:
// Define a Holoscan operator that wraps a GXF Codelet within a Holoscan application class App : public holoscan::Application { ... HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(MyTensorOp, "nvidia::gxf::test::SendTensor") void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; ... auto tx = make_operator<MyTensorOp>( "tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(15), Arg("pool") = make_resource<UnboundedAllocator>("pool")); ... } ... };
- Parameters
class_name – The name of the new Holoscan operator class.
gxf_typename – The GXF type name that identifies the specific GXF Codelet being wrapped.
