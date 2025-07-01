Define HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE

Wrap a GXF Component as a Holoscan Resource.

This macro is designed to simplify the creation of Holoscan resources that encapsulate a GXF Component. It defines a class derived from holoscan::GXFResource and sets up the constructor to forward arguments to the base class while automatically setting the GXF type name.

The resulting class is intended to act as a bridge, allowing GXF Components to be used directly within the Holoscan framework as resources, facilitating seamless integration and usage.

Example Usage:

Copy Copied! // Define a Holoscan resource that wraps a GXF Component within a Holoscan application class App : public holoscan::Application { ... HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_CODELET_AS_OPERATOR(MyTensorOp, "nvidia::gxf::test::SendTensor") HOLOSCAN_WRAP_GXF_COMPONENT_AS_RESOURCE(MyBlockMemoryPool, "nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool") void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; ... auto tx = make_operator<MyCodeletOp>( "tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(15), Arg("pool") = make_resource<MyBlockMemoryPool>( "pool", Arg("storage_type") = static_cast<int32_t>(1), Arg("block_size") = 1024UL, Arg("num_blocks") = 2UL)); ... } ... };