Function holoscan::set_log_pattern
Defined in File logger.hpp
-
void holoscan::set_log_pattern(std::string pattern = "")
Set global log format string.
If the environment variable
HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMATis set, the log pattern will be overridden by the value of the environment variable.
If the user has not set the log pattern explicitly before Application::Application() is called and no environment variable (HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMAT) is set, the default log pattern will be used.
HOLOSCAN_LOG_FORMATcan be set to one of the following values:
SHORT: prints message severity level, and message
DEFAULT: prints message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message
LONG: prints timestamp, application, message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message
FULL: prints timestamp, thread id, application, message severity level, filename:linenumber, and message
Or, a custom format string can be specified. Please refer to the spdlog documentation for the format string syntax.
- Parameters
pattern – The format string.
-