Function holoscan::inference::raise_error

Function Documentation

void holoscan::inference::raise_error(const std::string &module, const std::string &submodule)

Raise error with module, submodule and message

Parameters

  • module – Module of error occurrence

  • submodule – Submodule/Function of error occurrence with the error message (as string)

Returns

1 (enum value of GXF_FAILURE)

