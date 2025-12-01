NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Function holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat

Function holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat

Function Documentation

inline cudaError_t holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat(cudaGraphNode_t *pGraphNode, cudaGraph_t graph, const cudaGraphNode_t *pDependencies, const cudaGraphEdgeData *dependencyData, size_t numDependencies, cudaGraphNodeParams *nodeParams)

Version-aware wrapper for cudaGraphAddNode that maintains backward compatibility.

This function automatically selects the appropriate CUDA Graph API based on the runtime version:

  • CUDA 12.x: Uses cudaGraphAddNode_v2

  • CUDA 13.x+: Uses cudaGraphAddNode

This function is thread-safe and uses std::call_once to ensure the symbol is resolved only once.

Returns

cudaError_t CUDA error code

Previous Template Function holoscan::test::validators
Next Function holoscan::utils::cuda::get_cuda_runtime_version
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 1, 2025
content here