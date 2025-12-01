Template Function holoscan::test::validators
Defined in File test_harness.hpp
Warning
doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “holoscan::test::validators” with arguments (Validators&&…) in doxygen xml output for project “Holoscan” from directory: _build/doxygen/xml. Potential matches:
- template<typename OutputType, typename ...Validators> std::vector<std::function<void(const OutputType&)>> validators(Validators&&... validator_funcs)
Previous Template Function holoscan::test::create_transform_equality_validator
Next Function holoscan::utils::cuda::cudaGraphAddNodeCompat