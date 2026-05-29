Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan SDK v4.2.0  Class DataLogger

Class DataLogger

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class DataLogger

Pure virtual interface for data loggers.

This interface defines the contract that all data loggers must implement for logging various types of data including generic std::any data, Tensors, and TensorMaps.

Subclassed by holoscan::DataLoggerResource

Public Functions

DataLogger() = default
virtual ~DataLogger() = default
virtual bool log_data(const std::any &data, const std::string &unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> &metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0

Logs a message.

The unique_id for the message will have the form:

  • operator_name.port_name

  • operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index

Parameters

  • data – The data to log, passed as std::any.

  • unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

  • acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

  • metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

  • io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).

  • stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.

Returns

true if logging (including serialization and sending) was successful, false otherwise.

virtual bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor> &tensor, const std::string &unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> &metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0

Logs a Tensor with optional data content logging.

This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed.

The unique_id for the message will have the form:

  • operator_name.port_name

  • operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index

Parameters

  • tensor – The Tensor to log.

  • unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

  • acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

  • metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

  • io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).

  • stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.

Returns

true if logging was successful, false otherwise.

virtual bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap &tensor_map, const std::string &unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> &metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt) = 0

Logs a TensorMap with optional data content logging.

This specialized method allows efficient logging of tensor map metadata without the overhead of logging large tensor data arrays when only header information is needed.

The unique_id for the message will have the form:

  • operator_name.port_name

  • operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index

Parameters

  • tensor_map – The TensorMap to log.

  • unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

  • acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

  • metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

  • io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).

  • stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.

Returns

true if logging was successful, false otherwise.

inline virtual bool log_backend_specific(const std::any &data, const std::string &unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> &metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, std::optional<cudaStream_t> stream = std::nullopt)

Logs backend-specific data types.

This method is called for logging backend-specific data types (intended for use with backends that have separate emit/receive codepaths for backend-specific types). The data parameter is kept as std::any here to avoid making the base interface specific to a particular backend, but a backend-specific concrete implementation should be provided as needed via run-time type checking.

A concrete example of a backend-specific type is the GXF Entity type which is a heterogeneous collection of components. An implementation of this method for GXF entities is provided in the concrete implementation of the GXFConsoleLogger.

The unique_id for the message will have the form:

  • operator_name.port_name

  • operator_name.port_name:index (for multi-receivers with N:1 connection)

For distributed applications, the fragment name will also appear in the unique id:

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name

  • fragment_name.operator_name.port_name:index

Parameters

  • data – The backend-specific data to log, passed as std::any.

  • unique_id – A unique identifier for the message.

  • acquisition_timestamp – Timestamp when the data was acquired (-1 if unknown).

  • metadata – Associated metadata dictionary for the message.

  • io_type – The type of I/O port (kInput or kOutput).

  • stream – Optional CUDA stream for GPU operations.

Returns

true if logging was successful, false if backend-specific logging is not supported.

virtual bool should_log_output() const = 0

Checks if the logger should log output ports.

If False, the data logger will not be applied during op_output.emit() calls from Operator::compute.

Returns

true if the logger should log output ports, false otherwise.

virtual bool should_log_input() const = 0

Checks if the logger should log input ports.

If False, the data logger will not be applied during op_input.receive() calls from Operator::compute.

Returns

true if the logger should log input ports, false otherwise.

inline virtual void shutdown()

Shutdown the data logger.

This method should be called to properly shutdown the data logger, including stopping any background threads and releasing resources. The default implementation does nothing. Data loggers that use background threads or other resources should override this method to perform proper cleanup.

Previous Class DataFlowTracker
Next Template Class DataLoggerQueue
© Copyright 2022-2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on May 29, 2026
content here