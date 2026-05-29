Performance Considerations
This section discusses key performance considerations when designing and optimizing Holoscan applications.
When designing Holoscan applications, it’s important to understand the relationship between operator granularity and scheduling overhead. The current GXF-based scheduler/executor incurs overhead for:
Selecting which operator to schedule next
Invoking the operator’s
compute()method
Passing messages (data/entities) between operators
For operators with trivial computations (e.g., basic arithmetic operations like addition, multiplication), this overhead can outweigh the actual computation time.
Measured Overhead
The following measurements were obtained using the
scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py script (installed to
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/ or available at
scripts/ in the source tree). These values are illustrative and will vary depending on your hardware, OS, and Python environment—run the benchmark on your target system to obtain accurate figures:
Operator execution only (no messaging, two operators)
Greedy Scheduler: ~10 µs/iteration
Event-Based Scheduler: ~11–15 µs/iteration
With message passing (Tx → Rx)
Greedy Scheduler: ~17 µs/iteration
Event-Based Scheduler: ~25–62 µs/iteration
Test Configuration
The measurements above were obtained using the following configuration:
Script:
scripts/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py(installed to
/opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py)
Command-line flags:
--iterations 100000 --warmup-iterations 100 --workers 1
Timing methodology: The benchmark wraps
time.perf_counter() around the entire
run_app() call, which includes application initialization (constructor,
compose()) and teardown—not just
compute() execution. At high iteration counts (e.g., 100,000), this overhead is amortized, but for lower iteration counts the per-iteration time will appear inflated.
Warmup behavior: The warmup phase always runs with
num_workers=2 for the event-based scheduler, regardless of the
--workers argument. This ensures consistent JIT/cache warm-up but means warmup conditions may differ from the actual benchmark when testing with
--workers 1 or
--workers 4.
Python-specific: The event-based scheduler shows increased overhead with multiple worker threads in Python applications due to the Global Interpreter Lock (GIL) and thread synchronization. C++ pipelines do not incur GIL contention. We will update this guidance as more measurements become available.
Practical Guidance
Rule of thumb: If your operator’s computation takes less than ~20 µs, the scheduling and message-passing overhead may dominate the total execution time. Consider combining such operations into a single operator.
Event-based scheduler latency tuning: For latency-sensitive Linux workloads using
EventBasedScheduler, you can isolate the scheduler’s dispatcher thread with
GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_CPU_CORE=<core-id>. This is separate from the scheduler
pin_coresparameter, which only affects worker threads, and can reduce jitter when the dispatcher competes with time-critical work.
GPU-resident pipelines: When using GPU-resident operators within a CUDA Graph, kernel transition latency is significantly lower (~0.5–2 µs), allowing for finer-grained operator decomposition.
Profiling is essential: Use NSight Systems traces and data flow tracking to measure actual overhead in your specific application. Note: OS scheduling, CPU affinity (thread pinning), and Python version can materially impact these thresholds; validate on your target system.
When to Split vs. Combine Operators
Consider Splitting When…
Consider Combining When…
|Each operator does substantial work (>100 µs)
|Individual operations are trivial (<20 µs)
|Operators can run in parallel
|Operations must run sequentially
|You need to reuse operators in different pipelines
|Operations are always used together
|You want clear separation of concerns
|Messaging overhead is significant
To reproduce the measurements on your system, run the benchmark script:
# From SDK installation
HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=ERROR python3 /opt/nvidia/holoscan/bin/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py
# Or from source tree
HOLOSCAN_LOG_LEVEL=ERROR python3 scripts/scheduler_overhead_benchmark.py
Use
--help for options such as iteration count and worker thread settings.