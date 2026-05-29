Creating an Application

An application can be configured at different levels:

The sections below will describe how to configure each of them, starting with a native support for YAML-based configuration for convenience.

Holoscan supports loading arbitrary parameters from a YAML configuration file at runtime, making it convenient to configure each item listed above, or other custom parameters you wish to add on top of the existing API. For C++ applications, it also provides the ability to change the behavior of your application without needing to recompile it.

Note Usage of the YAML utility is optional. Configurations can be hardcoded in your program, or done using any parser that you choose.

Here is an example YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! string_param: "test" float_param: 0.50 bool_param: true dict_param: key_1: value_1 key_2: value_2

Ingesting these parameters can be done using the two methods below:

C++

Python The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory. An exception will be thrown if the file does not exist.

The from_config() method returns an ArgList object for a given key in the YAML file. It holds a list of Arg objects, each of which holds a name (key) and a value. If the ArgList object has only one Arg (when the key is pointing to a scalar item), it can be converted to the desired type using the as() method by passing the type as an argument. The key can be a dot-separated string to access nested fields.

The config_keys() method returns an unordered set of the key names accessible via from_config() . Copy Copied! // Pass configuration file auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); app->config("path/to/app_config.yaml"); // Scalars auto string_param = app->from_config("string_param").as<std::string>(); auto float_param = app->from_config("float_param").as<float>(); auto bool_param = app->from_config("bool_param").as<bool>(); // Dict auto dict_param = app->from_config("dict_param"); auto dict_nested_param = app->from_config("dict_param.key_1").as<std::string>(); // Print std::cout << "string_param: " << string_param << std::endl; std::cout << "float_param: " << float_param << std::endl; std::cout << "bool_param: " << bool_param << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param:

" << dict_param.description() << std::endl; std::cout << "dict_param['key1']: " << dict_nested_param << std::endl; // // Output // string_param: test // float_param: 0.5 // bool_param: 1 // dict_param: // name: arglist // args: // - name: key_1 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_1 // - name: key_2 // type: YAML::Node // value: value_2 // dict_param['key1']: value_1 The config() method takes the path to the YAML configuration file. If the input path is relative, it will be relative to the current working directory. An exception will be thrown if the file does not exist.

The kwargs() method return a regular Python dict for a given key in the YAML file. Advanced : this method wraps the from_config() method similar to the C++ equivalent, which returns an ArgList object if the key is pointing to a map item, or an Arg object if the key is pointing to a scalar item. An Arg object can be cast to the desired type (e.g., str(app.from_config("string_param")) ).

The config_keys() method returns a set of the key names accessible via from_config() . Copy Copied! # Pass configuration file app = App() app.config("path/to/app_config.yaml") # Scalars string_param = app.kwargs("string_param")["string_param"] float_param = app.kwargs("float_param")["float_param"] bool_param = app.kwargs("bool_param")["bool_param"] # Dict dict_param = app.kwargs("dict_param") dict_nested_param = dict_param["key_1"] # Print print(f"string_param:{string_param}") print(f"float_param:{float_param}") print(f"bool_param:{bool_param}") print(f"dict_param:{dict_param}") print(f"dict_param['key_1']:{dict_nested_param}") # # Output: # string_param: test # float_param: 0.5 # bool_param: True # dict_param: {'key_1': 'value_1', 'key_2': 'value_2'} # dict_param['key_1']: 'value_1' Warning from_config() cannot be used as inputs to the built-in operators at this time. Therefore, it’s recommended to use kwargs() in Python.

Tip This is also illustrated in the video_replayer example.

Attention With both from_config and kwargs , the returned ArgList /dictionary will include both the key and its associated item if that item value is a scalar. If the item is a map/dictionary itself, the input key is dropped, and the output will only hold the key/values from that item.

If you use operators that depend on GXF extensions for their implementations (known as GXF operators), the shared libraries ( .so ) of these extensions need to be dynamically loaded as plugins at runtime.

The SDK already automatically handles loading the required extensions for the built-in operators in both C++ and Python, as well as common extensions (listed here). To load additional extensions for your own operators, you can use one of the following approach:

YAML

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! extensions: - libgxf_myextension1.so - /path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto exts = {"libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"}; for (auto& ext : exts) { app->executor().extension_manager()->load_extension(ext); } Copy Copied! from holoscan.gxf import load_extensions from holoscan.core import Application app = Application() context = app.executor.context_uint64 exts = ["libgxf_myextension1.so", "/path/to/libgxf_myextension2.so"] load_extensions(context, exts)

Note To be discoverable, paths to these shared libraries need to either be absolute, relative to your working directory, installed in the lib/gxf_extensions folder of the holoscan package, or listed under the HOLOSCAN_LIB_PATH or LD_LIBRARY_PATH environment variables.

Please see other examples in the system tests in the Holoscan SDK repository.

Operators are defined in the compose() method of your application. They are not instantiated (with the initialize method) until an application’s run() method is called.

Operators have three type of fields which can be configured: parameters, conditions, and resources.

Operators could have parameters defined in their setup method to better control their behavior (see details when creating your own operators). The snippet below would be the implementation of this method for a minimal operator named MyOp , that takes a string and a boolean as parameters; we’ll ignore any extra details for the sake of this example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(string_param_, "string_param"); spec.param(bool_param_, "bool_param"); } Copy Copied! def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec): spec.param("string_param") spec.param("bool_param") # Optional in python. Could define `self.<param_name>` instead in `def __init__`

Tip Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the parameter fields that can be configured on that operator class: C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl; Copy Copied! print(operator_object.spec)

Given this YAML configuration:

Copy Copied! myop_param: string_param: "test" bool_param: true bool_param: false # we'll use this later

We can configure an instance of the MyOp operator in the application’s compose method like this:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param")); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", std::string("test")), // can use Arg(key, value)... Arg("bool_param") = true // ... or Arg(key) = value ); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", **self.kwargs("myop_param")) # Same as above my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", string_param="test", bool_param=True, )

Tip This is also illustrated in the ping_custom_op example.

If multiple ArgList are provided with duplicate keys, the latest one overrides them:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Using YAML auto my_op1 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param") ); // Same as above auto my_op2 = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op2", Arg("string_param", "test"), Arg("bool_param") = true, Arg("bool_param") = false ); // -> my_op `bool_param_` will be set to `false` } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Using YAML my_op1 = MyOp(self, name="my_op1", from_config("myop_param"), from_config("bool_param"), ) # Note: We're using from_config above since we can't merge automatically with kwargs # as this would create duplicated keys. However, we recommend using kwargs in Python # to avoid limitations with wrapped operators, so the code below is preferred. # Same as above params = self.kwargs("myop_param").update(self.kwargs("bool_param")) my_op2 = MyOp(self, name="my_op2", params) # -> my_op `bool_param` will be set to `False`

By default, operators with no input ports will continuously run, while operators with input ports will run as long as they receive inputs (as they’re configured with the MessageAvailableCondition ).

To change that behavior, one or more other conditions’ classes can be passed to the constructor of an operator to define when it should execute.

For example, we set three conditions on this operator my_op :

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; using namespace std::chrono_literals; // Limit to 10 iterations auto c1 = make_condition<CountCondition>("my_count_condition", 10); // Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution auto c2 = make_condition<PeriodicCondition>("my_periodic_condition", 200ms); // Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` auto c3 = make_condition<BooleanCondition>("my_bool_condition"); // Pass directly to the operator constructor auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", c1, c2, c3); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Limit to 10 iterations c1 = CountCondition(self, 10, name="my_count_condition") # Wait at least 200 milliseconds between each execution c2 = PeriodicCondition(self, timedelta(milliseconds=200), name="my_periodic_condition") # Stop when the condition calls `disable_tick()` c3 = BooleanCondition(self, name="my_bool_condition") # Pass directly to the operator constructor my_op = MyOp(self, c1, c2, c3, name="my_op")

Tip This is also illustrated in the conditions’ examples.

Note You’ll need to specify a unique name for the conditions if there are multiple conditions applied to an operator.

Some resources can be passed to the operator’s constructor, typically an allocator passed as a regular parameter.

For example:

C++

PYTHON Copy Copied! void compose() override { // Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU // ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes auto block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; auto p1 = make_resource<BlockMemoryPool>("my_pool1", 1, size, 1); // Provide unbounded memory pool auto p2 = make_condition<UnboundedAllocator>("my_pool2"); // Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = make_operator<MyOp>("my_op", Arg("pool1", p1), Arg("pool2", p2)); } Copy Copied! def compose(self): # Allocating memory pool of specific size on the GPU # ex: width * height * channels * channel size in bytes block_size = 640 * 480 * 4 * 2; p1 = BlockMemoryPool(self, name="my_pool1", storage_type=1, block_size=block_size, num_blocks=1) # Provide unbounded memory pool p2 = UnboundedAllocator(self, name="my_pool2") # Pass to operator as parameters (name defined in operator setup) auto my_op = MyOp(self, name="my_op", pool1=p1, pool2=p2)

The resources bundled with the SDK are wrapping an underlying GXF component. However, it is also possible to define a “native” resource without any need to create and wrap an underlying GXF component. Such a resource can also be passed conditionally to an operator in the same way as the resources created in the previous section.

For example:

C++

Python To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from Resource Copy Copied! namespace holoscan { class MyNativeResource : public holoscan::Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyNativeResource, Resource) MyNativeResource() = default; // add any desired parameters in the setup method // (a single string parameter is shown here for illustration) void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override { spec.param(message_, "message", "Message string", "Message String", std::string("test message")); } // add any user-defined methods (these could be called from an Operator's compute method) std::string message() { return message_.get(); } private: Parameter<std::string> message_; }; } // namespace: holoscan The setup method can be used to define any parameters needed by the resource. This resource can be used with a C++ operator, just like any other resource. For example, an operator could have a parameter holding a shared pointer to MyNativeResource as below. Copy Copied! private: class MyOperator : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOperator) MyOperator() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(message_resource_, "message_resource", "message resource", "resource printing a message"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()"); // get a resource based on its name (this assumes the app author named the resource "message_resource") auto res = resource<MyNativeResource>("message_resource"); if (!res) { throw std::runtime_error("resource named 'message_resource' not found!"); } // call a method on the retrieved resource class auto message = res->message(); }; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::MyNativeResource> message_resource_; } The compute method above demonstrates how the templated resource method can be used to retrieve a resource. and the resource could be created and passed via a named argument in the usual way Copy Copied! // example code for within Application::compose (or Fragment::compose) auto message_resource = make_resource<holoscan::MyNativeResource>( "message_resource", holoscan::Arg("message", "hello world"); auto my_op = std::make_operator<holoscan::ops::MyOperator>( "my_op", holoscan::Arg("message_resource", message_resource)); As with GXF-based resources, it is also possible to pass a native resource as a positional argument to the operator constructor. For a concreate example of native resource use in a real application, see the volume_rendering_xr application on Holohub. This application uses a native XrSession resource type which corresponds to a single OpenXR session. This single “session” resource can then be shared by both the XrBeginFrameOp and XrEndFrameOp operators. To create a native resource, implement a class that inherits from Resource . Copy Copied! class MyNativeResource(Resource): def __init__(self, fragment, message="test message", *args, **kwargs): self.message = message super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs) # Could optionally define Parameter as in C++ via spec.param as below. # Here, we chose instead to pass message as an argument to __init__ above. # def setup(self, spec: ComponentSpec): # spec.param("message", "test message") # define a custom method def message(self): return self.message The below shows how some custom operator could use such a resource in its compute method Copy Copied! class MyOperator(Operator): def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context): resource = self.resource("message_resource") if resource is None: raise ValueError("expected message resource not found") assert isinstance(resource, MyNativeResource) print(f"message ={resource.message()") where this native resource could have been created and passed positionally to MyOperator as follows Copy Copied! # example code within Application.compose (or Fragment.compose) message_resource = MyNativeResource( fragment=self, message="hello world", name="message_resource") # pass the native resource as a positional argument to MyOperator my_op = MyOperator(fragment=self, message_resource)

There is a minimal example of native resource use in the examples/native folder.

The scheduler controls how the application schedules the execution of the operators that make up its workflow.

The default scheduler is a single-threaded GreedyScheduler . An application can be configured to use a different scheduler Scheduler ( C++ / Python ) or change the parameters from the default scheduler, using the scheduler() function ( C++ / Python ).

For example, if an application needs to run multiple operators in parallel, the MultiThreadScheduler or EventBasedScheduler can instead be used. The difference between the two is that the MultiThreadScheduler is based on actively polling operators to determine if they are ready to execute, while the EventBasedScheduler will instead wait for an event indicating that an operator is ready to execute. Additionally, the EventBasedScheduler also offers options for running time-critical operators under real-time scheduling policies supported by Linux kernel (see Real-time scheduling with thread pools).

The code snippet below shows how to set and configure a non-default scheduler:

C++

Python We create an instance of a holoscan::Scheduler derived class by using the make_scheduler() function. Like operators, parameters can come from explicit Arg s or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! auto app = holoscan::make_application<App>(); auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::EventBasedScheduler>( "myscheduler", Arg("worker_thread_number", static_cast<int64_t>(4)), Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true) ); app->scheduler(scheduler); app->run(); Note that an explicit static cast to the int64_t type of the underlying Parameter<int64_t> worker_thread_number_ is shown here for “worker_thread_number”. As of Holoscan v3.9, this explicit static cast is no longer required and any integer type would be automatically cast to the required parameter type (as long as the value is within the representable range). The EventBasedScheduler also supports a pin_cores parameter that restricts the default thread pool threads to specific CPU cores: Copy Copied! auto scheduler = app->make_scheduler<holoscan::EventBasedScheduler>( "myscheduler", Arg("worker_thread_number", static_cast<int64_t>(4)), Arg("pin_cores", std::vector<uint32_t>{0, 1, 2, 3}), // Restrict default pool to cores 0-3 Arg("stop_on_deadlock", true) ); We create an instance of a Scheduler class in the schedulers module. Like operators, parameters can come from an explicit Arg or ArgList , or from a YAML configuration.

The scheduler() method assigns the scheduler to be used by the application. Copy Copied! app = App() scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler( app, name="myscheduler", worker_thread_number=4, stop_on_deadlock=True, ) app.scheduler(scheduler) app.run() The EventBasedScheduler also supports a pin_cores parameter that restricts the default thread pool threads to specific CPU cores: Copy Copied! scheduler = holoscan.schedulers.EventBasedScheduler( app, name="myscheduler", worker_thread_number=4, pin_cores=[0, 1, 2, 3], # Restrict default pool to cores 0-3 stop_on_deadlock=True, )

Tip This is also illustrated in the multithread example.

Important CPU Core Pinning with EventBasedScheduler Only The pin_cores parameter for CPU core affinity is only supported with EventBasedScheduler . The MultiThreadScheduler does not support core pinning for either the default or user-defined thread pools. The ways to set CPU affinity are as follows: For the default thread pool (size determined by worker_thread_number ): Use the scheduler’s pin_cores parameter.

For user-defined thread pools: Use the pin_cores parameter via ThreadPool ’s add() or add_realtime() method. See Configuring worker thread pools below for details.

Note Pinning the EventBasedScheduler dispatcher thread The EventBasedScheduler also has a separate dispatcher thread in addition to its worker threads. That dispatcher thread can be pinned to a single CPU core by setting GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_CPU_CORE=<core-id> before launching the application. This setting is separate from the pin_cores parameter and only affects the dispatcher thread. You can optionally combine dispatcher CPU affinity with Linux real-time scheduling by setting: GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_SCHED_POLICY to SCHED_FIFO or SCHED_RR

GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_SCHED_PRIORITY to a valid priority for the selected policy For example: Copy Copied! GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_CPU_CORE=1 \ GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_SCHED_POLICY=SCHED_FIFO \ GXF_EBS_DISPATCHER_SCHED_PRIORITY=99 \ ./my_app

Both the MultiThreadScheduler and EventBasedScheduler discussed in the previous section automatically create an internal default thread pool with a number of worker threads determined by the worker_thread_number parameter. In some scenarios, it may be desirable for users to assign operators to specific user-defined thread pools.

The scheduler’s worker_thread_number parameter creates a default thread pool with that many worker threads. Any operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool will use this default pool. When you create user-defined thread pools via make_thread_pool() , these create additional worker threads beyond those in the default pool.

For example:

Scheduler configured with worker_thread_number=4 → 4 default threads

User creates make_thread_pool("pool1", 2) → 2 additional threads

User creates make_thread_pool("pool2", 3) → 3 additional threads

Total threads: 4 (default) + 2 (pool1) + 3 (pool2) = 9 worker threads

Operators assigned to user-defined thread pools execute on those pools’ threads. Operators not assigned to any user-defined thread pool execute on the default pool’s threads.

Assume I have three operators, op1 , op2 and op3 , that I want to assign to a thread pool. I would also like to pin op2 and op3 to specific threads within the pool. The example below shows the code for configuring thread pools to achieve this from the Fragment compose method.

C++

Python We create thread pools via calls to the make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the number of threads initially in the thread pool. This make_thread_pool method returns a shared pointer to a ThreadPool object. The add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool. The add method has the following parameters: pin_operator (bool): Whether the operator should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool

pin_cores (optional vector of uint32_t): CPU core IDs to restrict the thread’s execution. If omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores Copy Copied! // The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined // Assume op1, op2 and op3 are `shared_ptr<OperatorType>` as returned by `make_operator` // create a thread pool with three threads auto pool1 = make_thread_pool("pool1", 3); // assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned) pool1->add(op1, false); // assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned to dedicated threads) pool1->add({op2, op3}, true); The add method also accepts an optional third parameter, pin_cores , to specify CPU core affinity: Copy Copied! // Alternative: Pin op2 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 0 and 1 pool1->add(op2, true, {0, 1}); // Alternative: Pin op3 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 2 and 3 pool1->add(op3, true, {2, 3}); Note that this example demonstrates a 1:1 mapping where each operator has its own dedicated thread with exclusive CPU core affinity, rather than a shared pool of cores across multiple operators. This provides both entity-to-thread pinning (operator always runs on the same thread) and CPU core affinity (thread is restricted to specific CPU cores). If pin_cores is omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores as determined by the OS scheduler. Note CPU core pinning for user-defined thread pools (via pin_cores parameter in add() or add_realtime() ) is only supported when using EventBasedScheduler. If using MultiThreadScheduler, the pin_cores parameter will be ignored. We create thread pools via calls to the make_thread_pool() method. The first argument is a user-defined name for the thread pool while the second is the initial size of the thread pool. It is not necessary to modify this as the size will be incremented as needed automatically. This make_thread_pool method returns a ThreadPool object. The add() method of that object can then be used to add a single operator or a vector of operators to the thread pool. The add method has the following parameters: pin_operator (bool): Whether the operator should be pinned to always run on a specific thread within the thread pool

pin_cores (optional list of int): CPU core IDs to restrict the thread’s execution. If omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores Copy Copied! # The following code would be within `Fragment::compose` after operators have been defined # Assume op1, op2 and op3 are operators as returned by `make_operator` # create a thread pool with three threads pool1 = self.make_thread_pool("pool1", 3) # assign a single operator to the thread pool (unpinned) pool1.add(op1, pin_operator=False) # assign multiple operators to this thread pool (pinned to dedicated threads) pool1.add([op2, op3], pin_operator=True) You can also specify CPU core affinity using the pin_cores parameter: Copy Copied! # Pin op2 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 0 and 1 pool1.add(op2, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[0, 1]) # Pin op3 to a dedicated thread that can only run on CPU cores 2 and 3 pool1.add(op3, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[2, 3]) This provides both entity-to-thread pinning (operator always runs on the same thread) and CPU core affinity (thread is restricted to specific CPU cores). If pin_cores is omitted or empty, the thread can migrate between any CPU cores as determined by the OS scheduler. Note CPU core pinning for user-defined thread pools (via pin_cores parameter in add() or add_realtime() ) is only supported when using EventBasedScheduler. If using MultiThreadScheduler, the pin_cores parameter will be ignored.

Note It is not necessary to define user-defined thread pools for Holoscan applications. The scheduler automatically creates a default thread pool with worker_thread_number threads (as specified when configuring the scheduler). Any operators not explicitly assigned to a user-defined thread pool will use this default pool. User-defined thread pools provide explicit control over thread pinning and CPU affinity for specific operators. One case where separate thread pools must be used is in order to support pinning of operators involving separate GPU devices. Only a single GPU device should be used from any given thread pool. Operators associated with a GPU device resource are those using one of the CUDA-based allocators like BlockMemoryPool , CudaStreamPool , RMMAllocator or StreamOrderedAllocator .

Tip A concrete example of a simple application with two pairs of operators in separate thread pools is given in the thread pool resource example.

Note that any given operator can only belong to a single thread pool. Assigning the same operator to multiple thread pools may result in errors being logged at application startup time.

There is also a related boolean parameter, strict_thread_pinning that can be passed as a holoscan::Arg to the MultiThreadScheduler constructor. When this argument is set to false and an operator is pinned to a specific thread, it is allowed for other operators to also run on that same thread whenever the pinned operator is not ready to execute. When strict_thread_pinning is true , the thread can ONLY be used by the operator that was pinned to the thread. For the EventBasedScheduler , it is always in strict pinning mode and there is no such parameter.

If a thread pool is configured by the single-thread GreedyScheduler is used a warning will be logged indicating that the user-defined thread pools would be ignored. Only MultiThreadScheduler and EventBasedScheduler can make use of the thread pools.

The EventBasedScheduler offers additional features to pin an operator to a dedicated worker thread scheduled by real-time scheduling policies supported in the Linux kernel. The configuration can be done by using the add_realtime() method (in contrast to the add() method) in ThreadPool to assign an operator with a real-time scheduling policy along with the parameters required for the selected scheduling policy.

The add_realtime() method includes the same pin_cores parameter as the regular add() method, allowing you to restrict the dedicated thread to specific CPU cores in addition to configuring real-time scheduling policies.

The supported real-time scheduling policies are:

SCHED_FIFO ( SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut ): First-in-first-out scheduling policy that provides priority execution. Operators with this policy will run until completion or until preempted by a higher priority Linux process or thread. Operators with the same priority under SCHED_FIFO are scheduled in a first-in-first-out fashion.

SCHED_RR ( SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin ): Round-robin scheduling policy that provides execution with CPU time sharing for operators with the same priority level in a round-robin fashion.

SCHED_DEADLINE ( SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline ): Earliest Deadline First scheduling policy that ensures operators meet their specified deadlines. This policy requires setting runtime, deadline, and period parameters.

For more detailed information about Linux kernel schedulers, refer to the Ubuntu Real-time documentation.

Important Important Notes About Using Real-time Scheduling Polices: SCHED_DEADLINE Behavior : Since SCHED_DEADLINE inherently enforces periodic execution, adding a PeriodicCondition to these operators is unnecessary.

Operator Conditions Still Apply : Real-time scheduling policies work alongside existing operator conditions. While real-time policies reduce overall scheduling latency, the actual operator execution start timing may still be constrained by conditions defined in the application’s graph structure.

Understanding the Scope: The Holoscan SDK integrates with Linux kernel real-time scheduling policies but cannot guarantee real-time performance across your entire application. This feature offers a way to reduce scheduling overhead for specific time-sensitive operators, but the overall system behavior depends on your application design and the underlying Linux kernel configuration.

Note Using real-time scheduling policies requires appropriate Linux kernel configuration and may require running sudo sysctl -w kernel.sched_rt_runtime_us=-1 beforehand to disable the real-time runtime limit. Container Requirements: SCHED_DEADLINE : Requires root privileges and --cap-add=CAP_SYS_NICE when running in a container

SCHED_FIFO/SCHED_RR: May require --ulimit rtprio=99 when running in a container (can replace 99 with the highest value actually used for the sched_priority argument to add_realtime() )

Here’s an example of configuring operators to run with real-time policies:

C++

Python Copy Copied! // Create a thread pool for real-time operators auto realtime_pool = make_thread_pool("realtime_pool", 2); // Add operator with SCHED_FIFO policy and priority 1, pinned to CPU core 0 realtime_pool->add_realtime(op1, SchedulingPolicy::kFirstInFirstOut, true, {0}, 1); // Add operator with SCHED_RR policy and priority 2, pinned to CPU core 1 realtime_pool->add_realtime(op2, SchedulingPolicy::kRoundRobin, true, {1}, 2); // Add operator with SCHED_DEADLINE policy, pinned to CPU core 2 // runtime: 1ms, deadline: 10ms, period: 10ms realtime_pool->add_realtime(op3, SchedulingPolicy::kDeadline, true, {2}, 0, 1000000, 10000000, 10000000); Copy Copied! # Import required for real-time scheduling from holoscan.resources import SchedulingPolicy # Create a thread pool for real-time operators realtime_pool = self.make_thread_pool("realtime_pool", 2) # Add operator with SCHED_FIFO policy and priority 1, pinned to CPU core 0 realtime_pool.add_realtime( op1, sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_FIFO, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[0], sched_priority=1 ) # Add operator with SCHED_RR policy and priority 2, pinned to CPU core 1 realtime_pool.add_realtime( op2, sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_RR, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[1], sched_priority=2 ) # Add operator with SCHED_DEADLINE policy, pinned to CPU core 2 # runtime: 1ms, deadline: 10ms, period: 10ms realtime_pool.add_realtime( op3, sched_policy=SchedulingPolicy.SCHED_DEADLINE, pin_operator=True, pin_cores=[2], sched_runtime=1000000, sched_deadline=10000000, sched_period=10000000, )

As described below, applications can run simply by executing the C++ or Python application manually on a given node, or by packaging it in a HAP container. With the latter, runtime properties need to be configured: refer to the App Runner Configuration for details.