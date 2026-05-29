Class GPUResidentExecutor
Defined in File gpu_resident_executor.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Executor(Class Executor)
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class GPUResidentExecutor : public holoscan::Executor
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Public Functions
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GPUResidentExecutor() = delete
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inline explicit GPUResidentExecutor(Fragment *fragment)
Construct a new GPUResidentExecutor object.
- Parameters
fragment – The pointer to the fragment of the executor.
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~GPUResidentExecutor()
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virtual void run(OperatorFlowGraph &graph) override
Run the graph.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
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virtual std::future<void> run_async(OperatorFlowGraph &graph) override
Run the graph asynchronously.
- Parameters
graph – The reference to the graph.
- Returns
The future object.
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inline virtual void context(void *context) override
Set the context.
- Parameters
context – The context.
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virtual bool initialize_fragment() override
Initialize the fragment_ in this Executor.
This method is called by run() to initialize the fragment and the graph of operators in the fragment before execution.
- Returns
true if fragment initialization is successful. Otherwise, false.
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virtual bool initialize_operator(Operator *op) override
Initialize the given operator.
This method is called by Operator::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the operator, this method may be overridden to initialize the operator. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the operator using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF codelet.
- Parameters
op – The pointer to the operator.
- Returns
true if the operator is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
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inline virtual bool initialize_scheduler(Scheduler *sch) override
Initialize the given scheduler.
This method is called by Scheduler::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the scheduler, this method may be overridden to initialize the scheduler. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the scheduler using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF scheduler.
- Parameters
sch – The pointer to the scheduler.
- Returns
true if the scheduler is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
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inline virtual bool initialize_network_context(NetworkContext *network_context) override
Initialize the given network context.
This method is called by NetworkContext::initialize() to initialize the operator.
Depending on the type of the network context, this method may be overridden to initialize the network context. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) initializes the network context using the GXF API and sets the operator’s ID to the ID of the GXF network context.
- Parameters
network_context – The pointer to the network context.
- Returns
true if the network context is initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
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inline virtual bool initialize_fragment_services() override
Initialize the fragment services for the executor.
This method is called during executor initialization to set up any required fragment services.
Depending on the type of executor, this method may be overridden to initialize specific fragment services. For example, the default executor (GXFExecutor) may initialize fragment services using the GXF API.
- Returns
true if the fragment services are initialized successfully. Otherwise, false.
Prepare data flow connections for a topologically ordered GPU-resident graph.
This initializes operator specs, assigns per-port unique IDs, and allocates/connects device memory for every supported edge in the graph.
- Parameters
graph – The operator graph.
topo_ordered_operators – Operators flattened in deterministic topological order.
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void initialize_cuda()
This function initializes CUDA. Currently, it sets the device to 0 by default. Setting a different GPU device for GPU-resident graph execution is not yet supported.
This function returns the device memory address of an input or output port corresponding to a given port name. GPU-resident operators use this function to get the device memory address of the input or output port.
- Parameters
op – The operator
port_name – The name of the input or output port
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- Returns
The device memory address of the input or output port
Verify the graph topology and flatten it in topological order.
GPU-resident execution currently supports acyclic graphs with exactly one source operator. This method only validates and flattens the operator graph itself.
- Parameters
graph – The operator graph.
topo_ordered_operators – Output vector populated in deterministic topological order.
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- Returns
True if the graph topology is supported by GPU-resident execution, false otherwise.
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void timeout_ms(unsigned long long timeout_ms)
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void tear_down()
Sends a tear down signal to the GPU-resident CUDA graph.
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bool result_ready()
Indicates whether the result of a single iteration of the GPU-resident CUDA graph is ready or not.
- Returns
true if the result is ready, false otherwise.
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void data_ready()
This function informs GPU-resident CUDA graph that the data is ready for the main workload.
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bool is_launched()
Indicates whether the GPU-resident CUDA graph has been launched.
- Returns
true if the CUDA graph has been launched, false otherwise.
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inline std::shared_ptr<ExecutionContext> execution_context()
Get the execution context - currently, this has no meaning for GPU-resident graph execution When we need to store something for execution context, we will store a pointer in the exec_context_ for a ExecutionContext object
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std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> graph_capture_stream()
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std::shared_ptr<cudaStream_t> data_ready_handler_capture_stream()
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cudaGraph_t workload_graph_clone() const
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void *data_ready_device_address()
Get the CUDA device pointer for the data_ready signal.
- Returns
Pointer to the device memory location for data_ready signal.
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void *result_ready_device_address()
Get the CUDA device pointer for the result_ready signal.
- Returns
Pointer to the device memory location for result_ready signal.
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void *tear_down_device_address()
Get the CUDA device pointer for the tear_down signal.
- Returns
Pointer to the device memory location for tear_down signal.
Register a data ready handler fragment.
This function stores a reference to the fragment that will handle data ready events.
- Parameters
fragment – The fragment to register as the data ready handler.
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std::shared_ptr<Fragment> data_ready_handler_fragment()
Get the registered data ready handler fragment.
- Returns
The data ready handler fragment, or nullptr if none is registered.
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void data_not_ready_sleep_interval_us(unsigned int sleep_interval_us = 500)
Set the sleep interval on device when data is not ready.
- Parameters
sleep_interval_us – the sleep interval in microseconds. Default is 500 us.
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void sync_with_host(bool enable)
Enable or disable a system-wide fence in the while-end-marker kernel.See also
Fragment::GPUResidentAccessor::sync_with_host for the public-facing API and full documentation.
- Parameters
enable – true to enable, false to disable.
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void enable_perf_measurement(unsigned int num_samples = 100)
Enable execution time measurement. Execution time is the time between the start of a streaming data iteration and the end of the same iteration. Execution time is not measured when the data is not marked as ready.
- Parameters
num_samples – the total number of samples to collect. Default is 100.
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std::pair<unsigned int*, unsigned int> execution_times_us()
Get the host pointer to the execution times in microseconds.
- Returns
a pair of the host pointer to the execution times in microseconds and the number of samples collected.
- GPUResidentExecutor() = delete