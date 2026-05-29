Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Class IOSpec

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Nested Types

Class Documentation

class IOSpec

Class to define the specification of an input/output port of an Operator.

An interaction point between two operators. Operators ingest data at Input ports and publish data at Output ports. Receiver, Transmitter, and MessageRouter in GXF would be replaced with the concept of Input/Output Port of the Operator and the Flow (Edge) of the Application Workflow in the Framework.

Public Types

enum class IOType

Input/Output type.

Values:

enumerator kInput
enumerator kOutput
enum class ConnectorType

Connector type. Determines the type of Receiver (when IOType is kInput) or Transmitter (when IOType is kOutput) class used.

Values:

enumerator kDefault
enumerator kDoubleBuffer
enumerator kAsyncBuffer
enumerator kUCX
enumerator kPubSub
enum class QueuePolicy : uint8_t

Enum class representing the policy for handling queue operations.

This enum class defines the different policies that can be applied to queue operations when a queue is full.

Values:

enumerator kPop

Policy to pop the oldest item in the queue so the new item can be added.

enumerator kReject

Policy to reject the incoming item.

enumerator kFault

Policy to log a warning and reject the new item if the queue is full.

Public Functions

virtual ~IOSpec() = default
inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, IOType io_type, const std::type_info *typeinfo = &typeid(void*), IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt)

Construct a new IOSpec object.

Parameters

  • op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

  • name – The name of this input/output.

  • io_type – The type of this input/output.

  • typeinfo – The type info of the data of this input/output.

  • size – The size of the input/output queue.

  • policy – The queue policy (optional).

inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, size_t memory_block_size, IOType io_type)

Construct a new IOSpec object with memory block size. This type of IOSpec is used for GPU-resident graph execution. We don’t allow queue_size or queue_policy for this type of IOSpec.

Parameters

  • op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

  • name – The name of this input/output.

  • io_type – The type of this input/output.

  • memory_block_size – The memory block size of this input/output.

inline IOSpec(OperatorSpec *op_spec, const std::string &name, void *device_ptr, IOType io_type)

Construct a new IOSpec object with device pointer. This type of IOSpec is used for GPU-resident graph execution when a memory block is allocated in a customized way by the operator. We don’t allow queue_size or queue_policy for this type of IOSpec.

Parameters

  • op_spec – The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

  • name – The name of this input/output.

  • io_type – The type of this input/output.

  • device_ptr – The device pointer for this input/output.

inline OperatorSpec *op_spec() const

Get the operator specification that contains this input/output.

Returns

The pointer to the operator specification that contains this input/output.

inline const std::string &name() const

Get the name of this input/output.

Returns

The name of this input/output.

inline IOType io_type() const

Get the input/output type.

Returns

The input/output type.

inline ConnectorType connector_type() const

Get the receiver/transmitter type.

Returns

The receiver type (for inputs) or transmitter type (for outputs)

inline const std::type_info *typeinfo() const

Get the type info of the data of this input/output.

Returns

The type info of the data of this input/output.

inline size_t memory_block_size() const

Get the memory block size of this input/output.

Returns

The memory block size of this input/output.

inline void *device_ptr() const

Get the device pointer of this input/output.

Returns

The device pointer of this input/output.

inline std::vector<std::pair<ConditionType, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>> &conditions()

Get the conditions of this input/output.

Returns

The reference to the conditions of this input/output.

template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &condition(ConditionType type, ArgsT&&... args)

Add a condition to this input/output.

The following ConditionTypes are supported:

Parameters

  • type – The type of the condition.

  • args – The arguments of the condition.

Returns

The reference to this IOSpec.

inline std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector() const

Get the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.

Returns

The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.

inline void connector(std::shared_ptr<Resource> connector)

Set the connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.

Parameters

connector – The connector (transmitter or receiver) of this input/output.

template<typename ...ArgsT>
inline IOSpec &connector(ConnectorType type, ArgsT&&... args)

Add a connector (receiver/transmitter) to this input/output.

The following ConnectorTypes are supported:

  • ConnectorType::kDefault

  • ConnectorType::kDoubleBuffer

  • ConnectorType::kAsyncBuffer

  • ConnectorType::kUCX

Note: Typically the application author does not need to call this method. The SDK will assign an appropriate transmitter or receiver type automatically (e.g. DoubleBufferReceiver or DoubleBufferTransmitter for with-fragment connections, but UcxReceiver or UcxTransmitter for intra-fragment connections in distributed applications). Similarly, annotated variants of these are used when data flow tracking is enabled.

Note: If you just want to keep the default transmitter or receiver class, but override the queue capacity or policy, it is easier to specify the capacity and/or policy arguments to IOSpec::input or IOSpec::output instead of using this method.

Parameters

  • type – The type of the connector (receiver/transmitter).

  • args – The arguments of the connector (receiver/transmitter).

Returns

The reference to this IOSpec.

IOSpec &topic(const std::string &name, bool replace_connector = false)

Set a topic name for this port (Publish/Subscribe connectors only).

If the connector type is kDefault, it is automatically changed to kPubSub and the topic is applied. If the connector type is already kPubSub, the topic is set on the existing connector. For any other connector type (e.g. kUCX, kDoubleBuffer), a warning is logged and the topic is ignored unless replace_connector is true, in which case the existing connector is replaced with a Pub/Sub connector.

When both publisher and subscriber use the same topic, add_flow() is optional; add_operator() for each is sufficient — Pub/Sub backend discovery matches by topic.

Parameters

  • name – Topic name (must match between publisher and subscriber ports).

  • replace_connector – If true, explicitly non-PubSub connectors are replaced with a Pub/Sub connector for this port.

Returns

Reference to this IOSpec.

std::optional<std::string> topic() const

Get the currently configured topic name for this port, if any.

For Pub/Sub ports this returns the latest configured topic_name argument, including values supplied through topic(...) or direct Pub/Sub connector arguments.

Returns

Configured topic name, or std::nullopt if this port is not topic-mapped.

IOSpec &qos(const nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile &profile)

Set a QoS profile for this port (Publish/Subscribe connectors only).

Uses the backend-independent nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile struct. Named presets (e.g. QoSProfile::SensorData(), QoSProfile::Reliable()) and the fluent builder API are both supported.

If the connector type is kDefault, it is automatically changed to kPubSub and the QoS is applied. If the connector type is already kPubSub, the QoS is set on the existing connector. For any other connector type, a warning is logged and the QoS is ignored.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
  spec.output<MyType>("out")
      .topic("sensor_data")
      .qos(nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile::SensorData());

  spec.input<MyType>("in")
      .topic("sensor_data")
      .qos(nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile::SensorData());
}

The DDS backend maps QoSProfile through dds_qos_profiles.hpp. Other backends (e.g. Zenoh, UCX) would map the same struct to their own QoS mechanisms.

Parameters

profile – The QoS profile to apply.

Returns

Reference to this IOSpec.

std::optional<nvidia::gxf::QoSProfile> qos() const

Get the explicitly configured QoS profile for this port, if any.

This reflects QoS applied through qos(...) or directly on the Pub/Sub connector resource. Callers that need the effective runtime QoS should fall back to QoSProfile::Default() when a topic is configured but no explicit QoS override exists.

Returns

Configured QoS profile, or std::nullopt if no explicit override is present.

inline int64_t queue_size() const

Get the queue size of the input/output port.

Note: This value is only used for initializing input ports. ‘queue_size_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’ method or the ‘IOSpec::queue_size(int64_t)’ method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.

Note: For input ports, a queue size greater than 1 will also set the default MessageAvailableCondition min_size to the same value unless you override the port condition. This enables batched execution. Holoscan emits a warning in the default-condition case. If you only want buffering without batching, explicitly set min_size=1. Holoscan plans to introduce an explicit batch_size configuration and change queue_size/size to control queue capacity only; setting min_size explicitly now will make future migration straightforward.

Returns

The queue size of the input/output port.

inline IOSpec &queue_size(int64_t size)

Set the queue size of the input/output port.

Note: This value is only used for initializing input ports. ‘queue_size_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’ method or this method. If the queue size is set to ‘any size’ (IOSpec::kAnySize in C++ or IOSpec.ANY_SIZE in Python), the connector/condition settings will be ignored. If the queue size is set to other values, the default connector (DoubleBufferReceiver/UcxReceiver) and condition (MessageAvailableCondition) will use the queue size for initialization (‘capacity’ for the connector and ‘min_size’ for the condition) if they are not set.

Note: For input ports, a queue size greater than 1 will also set the default MessageAvailableCondition min_size to the same value unless you override the port condition. This enables batched execution. Holoscan emits a warning in the default-condition case. If you only want buffering without batching, explicitly set min_size=1. Holoscan plans to introduce an explicit batch_size configuration and change queue_size/size to control queue capacity only; setting min_size explicitly now will make future migration straightforward.

Parameters

size – The queue size of the input/output port.

Returns

The reference to this IOSpec.

inline std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> queue_policy() const

Get the queue policy of the input/output port.

Note: This value is only used for initializing input and output ports. ‘queue_policy_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’, ‘OperatorSpec::output()’ or ‘IOSpec::queue_policy’ method.

Returns

The queue policy of the input/output port.

inline IOSpec &queue_policy(IOSpec::QueuePolicy policy)

Set the queue policy of the input/output port.

Note: This value is only used for initializing input and output ports. ‘queue_policy_’ is set by the ‘OperatorSpec::input()’, ‘OperatorSpec::output()’ or ‘IOSpec::queue_policy’ method.

The following IOSpec::QueuePolicy values are supported:

Parameters

policy – The queue policy of the input/output port.

Returns

The reference to this IOSpec.

virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const

Get a YAML representation of the IOSpec.

Returns

YAML node including the parameters of this component.

std::string description() const

Get a description of the IOSpec.

See also

to_yaml_node()

Returns

YAML string.

inline const std::string &unique_id() const

Get the unique identifier for this IOSpec.

The unique identifier follows the pattern: “{operator.qualified_name()}.{port_name}” This is used for data logging and identification purposes. The unique_id is set during operator initialization.

Returns

The unique identifier string.

inline void set_unique_id(const std::string &unique_id)

Set the unique identifier for this IOSpec.

This method is called during operator initialization to set the unique identifier.

Parameters

unique_id – The unique identifier string to set.

Public Static Attributes

static const IOSize kAnySize = IOSize{-1}

Any size.

static const IOSize kPrecedingCount = IOSize{0}

of preceding connections

static const IOSize kSizeOne = IOSize{1}

Size one.

class IOSize

Input/Output size.

Public Functions

inline explicit constexpr IOSize(int64_t size = 0)

Construct a new IOSize object.

Parameters

size – The size of the input/output.

inline void size(int64_t size)

Set the size of the input/output.

Parameters

size – The new size of the input/output.

inline constexpr int64_t size() const

Get the size of the input/output.

Returns

The size of the input/output.

inline constexpr operator int64_t() const

Cast the IOSize to int64_t.

Returns

The size of the input/output.

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