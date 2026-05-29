These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK:

The vendor-agnostic bases ** VideoAcquisitionOperator ** and ** VideoTransmissionOperator **, capability types, and the ** video_io ** registry live in the shared library built as CMake target ** op_video_io ** (import target ** holoscan::ops::video_io **). They are on by default when you build the Holoscan SDK from source; no extra CMake flag is required.

Configure / build (from the public/ tree or via ./run build ; see DEVELOP.md): a normal SDK build produces ** libholoscan_op_video_io.so ** (name may vary by platform) and installs headers under include/holoscan/operators/video_io/ .

Link your app / operator: target_link_libraries(<your_target> PRIVATE holoscan::core holoscan::ops::video_io) (or PUBLIC if you expose the bases in your API).

There is no separate flag for “transmission only”: acquisition and transmission share ** op_video_io **.

Note: This release provides the base library and subclass contract only. Concrete vendor-specific operator implementations are not included in this version; they will be added once vendor integration testing is complete. To integrate a new capture card, subclass VideoAcquisitionOperator or VideoTransmissionOperator , call the base setup() to inherit all common parameters and ports, and implement start() , compute() , stop() , and optionally query_capture_capabilities() / query_transmit_capabilities() .