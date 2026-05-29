Operators
- page md_include_holoscan_operators_README
These are the operators included as part of the Holoscan SDK:
Video acquisition / transmission (video_io)
The vendor-agnostic bases **
VideoAcquisitionOperator** and **
VideoTransmissionOperator**, capability types, and the **
video_io** registry live in the shared library built as CMake target **
op_video_io** (import target **
holoscan::ops::video_io**). They are on by default when you build the Holoscan SDK from source; no extra CMake flag is required.
Configure / build (from the
public/tree or via
./run build; see DEVELOP.md): a normal SDK build produces **
libholoscan_op_video_io.so** (name may vary by platform) and installs headers under
include/holoscan/operators/video_io/.
Link your app / operator:
target_link_libraries(<your_target> PRIVATE holoscan::core holoscan::ops::video_io)(or
PUBLICif you expose the bases in your API).
There is no separate flag for “transmission only”: acquisition and transmission share **
op_video_io**.
Note: This release provides the base library and subclass contract only. Concrete vendor-specific operator implementations are not included in this version; they will be added once vendor integration testing is complete. To integrate a new capture card, subclass
VideoAcquisitionOperatoror
VideoTransmissionOperator, call the base
setup()to inherit all common parameters and ports, and implement
start(),
compute(),
stop(), and optionally
query_capture_capabilities()/
query_transmit_capabilities().
bayer_demosaic: perform color filter array (CFA) interpolation for 1-channel inputs of 8 or 16-bit unsigned integer and outputs an RGB or RGBA image
format_converter: provides common video or tensor operations in inference pipelines to change datatypes, resize images, reorder channels, and normalize and scale values.
gxf_codelet: Provides a generic import interface for a GXF Codelet.
holoviz: handles compositing, blending, and visualization of RGB or RGBA images, masks, geometric primitives, text and depth maps
inference: performs AI inference using APIs from
HoloInfermodule.
inference_processor: performs processing of data using APIs from
HoloInfermodule. In the current release, a limited set of operations are supported on CPU.
ping_rx: “receive” and log an int value
ping_tx: “transmit” an int value
segmentation_postprocessor: generic AI postprocessing operator
tensor_rt *(deprecated)*: perform AI inference with TensorRT
test_ops : operators intended primarily for use in test cases. Currently contains a
DataTypeTxTestOpwhich is a source operator which can be configured to emit data of many different basic C++ types. It also contains a
DataTypeRxTestOpwhich receives via
std::anyand prints the type name of the received type. These are being used in Python test applications to test automated conversion from C++ types to/from equivalent Python types on receive or emit of various data types from a native Python operator. It also includes
PoseTreeManagerLookupOpfor validating fragment service lookup from C++ when a service is registered in Python.
v4l2_video_capture: V4L2 Video Capture
video_io: vendor-agnostic base operators (
VideoAcquisitionOperator,
VideoTransmissionOperator) for multi-stream video capture and playout. Hardware vendors subclass these to provide SDK-native integration. See the Vendor Implementation Guide for details.
video_stream_recorder: write a video stream output as
.gxf_entities+
.gxf_indexfiles on disk
video_stream_replayer: read
.gxf_entities+
.gxf_indexfiles on disk as a video stream input
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