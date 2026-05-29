Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Program Listing for File README.md

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# GXF extensions

- `ucx`: includes `nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer` which is a `nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer` that handles serialization and deserialization of `holoscan::Message` and `holoscan::Tensor` types over a Unified Communication X (UCX) network connection. UCX is used by Holoscan SDK to send data between fragments of distributed applications. This extension must be used in combination with standard GXF UCX extension components. Specifically, this `UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer` is intended for use by the `UcxEntitySerializer` where it can operate alongside the `UcxComponentSerializer` that serializes GXF-specific types (`nvidia::gxf::Tensor`, `nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer`, etc.).

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