Class AsyncBufferTransmitter

Async buffer transmitter class.

The AsyncBufferTransmitter class is used to emit messages to another operator within a fragment. This class uses a Simpson’s four-slot buffer to enable lockless and asynchronous communication.

Public Functions

template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Resource , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit AsyncBufferTransmitter ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



AsyncBufferTransmitter ( ) = default



AsyncBufferTransmitter ( const std :: string & name , nvidia :: gxf :: Transmitter * component )



inline virtual const char * gxf_typename ( ) const override



void track ( )

Track the data flow of the transmitter and use holoscan::HoloscanAsyncBufferTransmitter as the GXF Component.