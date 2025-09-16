NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class CudaBufferAvailableCondition

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class CudaBufferAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Condition based on data availability in a cuda buffer.

A component which specifies the availability of data at the receiver based on the CudaBuffer present in incoming messages.

This condition applies to a specific input port of the operator as determined by setting the “receiver” argument.

Note: The nvidia::gxf::CudaBuffer class is currently unused by Holoscan SDK. This condition is intended exclusively for interoperation with wrapped GXF Codelets that use GXF’s CudaBuffer type.

==Parameters==

  • receiver (std::string): The receiver to check for a CudaBuffer. This should be specified by the name of the Operator’s input port the condition will apply to. The Holoscan SDK will then automatically replace the port name with the actual receiver object at application run time.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit CudaBufferAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
CudaBufferAvailableCondition() = default
CudaBufferAvailableCondition(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm *term)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the condition specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

inline void receiver(std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver)
inline std::shared_ptr<Receiver> receiver()
nvidia::gxf::CudaBufferAvailableSchedulingTerm *get() const
