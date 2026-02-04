Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Template Class DataLoggerQueue

Inheritance Relationships

Derived Types

Class Documentation

template<typename T>
class DataLoggerQueue

Abstract base class for data logger queues.

This interface allows different queue implementations to be used by AsyncDataLoggerResource, enabling trade-offs between performance and ordering guarantees.

All implementations must be thread-safe for concurrent access from multiple producers and a single consumer (MPSC - Multiple Producer Single Consumer).

Template Parameters

T – The type of elements stored in the queue (typically DataEntry)

Subclassed by holoscan::LockFreeQueue< T >, holoscan::OrderedQueue< T >

Public Functions

virtual ~DataLoggerQueue() = default
virtual bool try_enqueue(T &&item) = 0

Attempt to enqueue an item (thread-safe).

Parameters

item – The item to enqueue (will be moved)

Returns

true if successfully enqueued, false if queue is full

virtual bool try_dequeue(T &item) = 0

Attempt to dequeue an item (thread-safe).

Parameters

item – Output parameter where the dequeued item will be moved

Returns

true if an item was dequeued, false if queue is empty

virtual size_t size_approx() const = 0

Get size of the queue (thread-safe).

Note: The accuracy of this value depends on the implementation:

  • LockFreeQueue: Returns an approximation that may be stale by the time it’s returned

  • OrderedQueue: Returns the exact size at the moment the mutex was acquired

Returns

Number of items in the queue (approximation or exact, depending on implementation)

