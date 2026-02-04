Template Class DataLoggerQueue

Abstract base class for data logger queues.

This interface allows different queue implementations to be used by AsyncDataLoggerResource, enabling trade-offs between performance and ordering guarantees.

All implementations must be thread-safe for concurrent access from multiple producers and a single consumer (MPSC - Multiple Producer Single Consumer).

Template Parameters T – The type of elements stored in the queue (typically DataEntry)

Subclassed by holoscan::LockFreeQueue< T >, holoscan::OrderedQueue< T >

Public Functions

virtual ~DataLoggerQueue ( ) = default



virtual bool try_enqueue ( T & & item ) = 0

Attempt to enqueue an item (thread-safe). Parameters item – The item to enqueue (will be moved) Returns true if successfully enqueued, false if queue is full

virtual bool try_dequeue ( T & item ) = 0

Attempt to dequeue an item (thread-safe). Parameters item – Output parameter where the dequeued item will be moved Returns true if an item was dequeued, false if queue is empty