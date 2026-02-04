Template Class OrderedQueue

Dequeue an item from the queue.

Without this pattern, the naive item = std::move(queue_.front()) would destroy the old item value inside the mutex, causing deadlock: [Queue Mutex] → [GIL] → [Thread Join].

Trade-off: One extra move for movable types, one extra copy for copy-only types.

Note Uses std::optional to defer destruction of the output parameter’s previous value until after the mutex is released. This prevents deadlock when T’s destructor acquires other locks (e.g., GILGuardedPyObject acquiring the Python GIL).