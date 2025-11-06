Class OperatorTestBase
Defined in File test_harness.hpp
Base Type
public testing::Test
-
class OperatorTestBase : public testing::Test
Base test fixture for operator unit tests.
Provides common setup and teardown functionality for operator tests. Use this as a base class instead of directly inheriting from ::testing::Test to ensure consistent test infrastructure across all operator tests.
Protected Functions
-
inline void SetUp() override
-
inline void TearDown() override
- inline void SetUp() override
Previous Class TensorMap
Next Template Class OperatorTestHarness