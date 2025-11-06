Template Class TestHarnessSourceOp

Test data source operator providing predetermined test data.

This operator emits a sequence of values from a provided vector. It is used to test operators that consume data from a source. For operators with N input ports, the test application should create N source operators.

Template Parameters T – The type of the data to emit

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (TestHarnessSourceOp) TestHarnessSourceOp()=default

inline virtual void setup ( OperatorSpec & spec ) override

Define the operator specification. Parameters spec – The reference to the operator specification.

inline virtual void compute ( InputContext & , OutputContext & op_output , ExecutionContext & ) override

Implement the compute method. This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped. Parameters op_input – The input context of the operator.

op_output – The output context of the operator.

context – The execution context of the operator.