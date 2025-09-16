test_ops : operators intended primarily for use in test cases. Currently contains a DataTypeTxTestOp which is a source operator which can be configured to emit data of many different basic C++ types. It also contains a DataTypeRxTestOp which receives via std::any and prints the type name of the received type. These are being used in Python test applications to test automated conversion from C++ types to/from equivalent Python types on receive or emit of various data types from a native Python operator.