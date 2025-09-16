Template Struct codec< std::unordered_map< KeyType, ValueType > >
Defined in File codecs.hpp
-
template<typename KeyType, typename ValueType>
struct codec<std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType>>
-
Public Static Functions
-
static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType> &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
-
static inline expected<std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType>, RuntimeError> deserialize(Endpoint *endpoint)
- static inline expected<size_t, RuntimeError> serialize(const std::unordered_map<KeyType, ValueType> &value, Endpoint *endpoint)
Previous Template Struct codec< std::string >
Next Template Struct codec< std::vector< bool > >