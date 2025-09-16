StandardExtension

A real-time clock which runs based off a system steady clock.

Component ID: 7b170b7b-cf1a-4f3f-997c-bfea25342381

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

initial_time_offset

The initial time offset used, until the time scale is changed manually.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

initial_time_scale

The initial time scale used, until the time scale is changed manually.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

use_time_since_epoch

If true, clock time is time since epoch + initial_time_offset at initialize() . Otherwise, clock time is initial_time_offset at initialize() .

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

A manual clock which is instrumented manually.

Component ID: 52fa1f97-eba8-472a-a8ca-4cff1a2c440f

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

initial_timestamp

The initial timestamp on the clock (in nanoseconds).

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

A group of systems.

Component ID: 3d23d470-0aed-41c6-ac92-685c1b5469a0

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::System

A router which sends transmitted messages to receivers.

Component ID: 84fd5d56-fda6-4937-0b3c-c283252553d8

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router

A group of routers.

Component ID: ca64ee14-2280-4099-9f10-d4b501e09117

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Router

A transmitter which uses a double-buffered queue where messages are pushed to a backstage after they are published.

Component ID: 0c3c0ec7-77f1-4389-aef1-6bae85bddc13

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

capacity

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

Default: 1

policy

0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

Default: 2

A receiver which uses a double-buffered queue where new messages are first pushed to a backstage.

Component ID: ee45883d-bf84-4f99-8419-7c5e9deac6a5

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

capacity

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

Default: 1

policy

0: pop, 1: reject, 2: fault

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

Default: 2

A component which establishes a connection between two other components.

Component ID: cc71afae-5ede-47e9-b267-60a5c750a89a

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

source

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

target

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed periodically.

Component ID: d392c98a-9b08-49b4-a422-d5fe6cd72e3e

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

recess_period

The recess period indicates the minimum amount of time which has to pass before the entity is permitted to execute again. The period is specified as a string containing of a number and an (optional) unit. If no unit is given, the value is assumed to be in nanoseconds. Supported units are: Hz, s, ms. Example: 10ms, 10000000, 0.2s, 50Hz.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed exactly a given number of times.

Component ID: f89da2e4-fddf-4aa2-9a80-1119ba3fde05

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

count

The total number of time this term will permit execution.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

A component where the next execution time of the entity needs to be specified after every tick.

Component ID: e4aaf5c3-2b10-4c9a-c463-ebf6084149bf

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

clock

The clock used to define target time.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed if receivers for a certain transmitter can accept new messages.

Component ID: 9de75119-8d0f-4819-9a71-2aeaefd23f71

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

min_size

The term permits execution if the receiver connected to the transmitter has at least the specified number of free slots in its back buffer.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

transmitter

The term permits execution if this transmitter can publish a message; i.e., if the receiver which is connected to this transmitter can receive messages.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

A scheduling term which specifies that an entity can be executed when the total number of messages over a set of input channels is at least a given number of messages.

Component ID: fe799e65-f78b-48eb-beb6-e73083a12d5b

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

front_stage_max_size

If set, the scheduling term will only allow execution if the number of messages in the front stage does not exceed this count. For example, it can be used in combination with codelets which do not clear the front stage in every tick.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

min_size

The scheduling term permits execution if the given receiver has at least the given number of messages available.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

receiver

The scheduling term permits execution if this channel has at least a given number of messages available.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

A component which specifies that an entity shall be executed when a queue has at least a certain number of elements.

Component ID: f15dbeaa-afd6-47a6-9ffc-7afd7e1b4c52

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

min_size

The scheduling term permits execution if all given receivers together have at least the given number of messages available.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

receivers

The scheduling term permits execution if the given channels have at least a given number of messages available.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

A component which tries to wait for specified number of messages in queue for at most specified time.

Component ID: eb22280c-76ff-11eb-b341-cf6b417c95c9

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

clock

Clock to get time from.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_batch_size

The maximum number of messages to be batched together.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

max_delay_ns

The maximum delay from first message to wait before submitting workload anyway.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

receiver

Receiver to watch on.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

A component which acts as a Boolean AND term that can be used to control the execution of the entity.

Component ID: e07a0dc4-3908-4df8-8134-7ce38e60fbef

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

A component which is used to inform that an entity is dependent upon an async event for its execution.

Component ID: 56be1662-ff63-4179-9200-3fcd8dc38673

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm

A simple poll-based single-threaded scheduler which executes codelets.

Component ID: 869d30ca-a443-4619-b988-7a52e657f39b

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler

clock

The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a RealtimeClock or a ManualClock .

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_duration_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

realtime

This parameter is deprecated. Assign a clock directly.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

stop_on_deadlock

If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

A multi-thread scheduler that executes codelets for maximum throughput.

Component ID: de5e0646-7fa5-11eb-a5c4-330ebfa81bbf

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Scheduler

check_recession_perios_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler would wait (in ms) when an entity is not ready to run yet.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

clock

The clock used by the scheduler to define flow of time. Typical choices are a RealtimeClock or a ManualClock .

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

max_duration_ms

The maximum duration for which the scheduler will execute (in ms). If not specified, the scheduler will run until all work is done. If periodic terms are present, this means the application will run indefinitely.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

stop_on_deadlock

If enabled, the scheduler will stop when all entities are in a waiting state, but no periodic entity exists to break the dead end. Should be disabled when scheduling conditions can be changed by external actors; for example, by clearing queues manually.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

worker_thread_number

Number of threads.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

Default: 1

A memory pool which provides a maximum number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Component ID: 92b627a3-5dd3-4c3c-976c-4700e8a3b96a

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

block_size

The size of one block of memory in byte. Allocation requests can only be fulfilled if they fit into one block. If less memory is requested, a full block is still issued.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host

If enabled operator new will be used to allocate host memory instead of cudaMallocHost .

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

Default: True

num_blocks

The total number of blocks which are allocated by the pool. If more blocks are requested, allocation requests will fail.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

storage_type

The memory storage type used by this allocator. Can be kHost (0) or kDevice (1) or kSystem (2).

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

Default: 0

Allocator that uses dynamic memory allocation without an upper bound.

Component ID: c3951b16-a01c-539f-d87e-1dc18d911ea0

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

do_not_use_cuda_malloc_host

If enabled, a new operator will be used to allocate host memory instead of cudaMallocHost .

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

Default: True

A component which holds a single tensor.

Component ID: 377501d6-9abf-447c-a617-0114d4f33ab8

Defined in: gxf/std/tensor.hpp

Holds message publishing and acquisition related timing information.

Component ID: d1095b10-5c90-4bbc-bc89-601134cb4e03

Defined in: gxf/std/timestamp.hpp

Collects, aggregates, and evaluates metric data.

Component ID: f7cef803-5beb-46f1-186a-05d3919842ac

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

aggregation_policy

Aggregation policy used to aggregate individual metric samples. Choices: {mean, min, max}.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

lower_threshold

Lower threshold of the metric’s expected range.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

upper_threshold

Upper threshold of the metric’s expected range.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_FLOAT64

Collects runtime statistics.

Component ID: 2093b91a-7c82-11eb-a92b-3f1304ecc959

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

clock

The clock component instance to retrieve time from.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

codelet_statistics

If set to true, the JobStatistics component will collect performance statistics related to codelets.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

json_file_path

If provided, all the collected performance statistics data will be dumped into a json file.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

Messages arrived on the input channel are distributed to all transmitters.

Component ID: 3daadb31-0bca-47e5-9924-342b9984a014

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

mode

The broadcast mode. Can be Broadcast or RoundRobin.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_CUSTOM

source

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

All messages arriving on any input channel are published on the single output channel.

Component ID: 85f64c84-8236-4035-9b9a-3843a6a2026f

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

sink

The output channel for gathered messages.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

tick_source_limit

Maximum number of messages to take from each source in one tick. 0 means no limit.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT64

Copies tensor either from host to device or from device to host.

Component ID: c07680f4-75b3-189b-8886-4b5e448e7bb6

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

allocator

Memory allocator for tensor data.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Allocator

mode

Configuration to select what tensors to copy:

kCopyToDevice (0) - copies to device memory, ignores device allocation. kCopyToHost (1) - copies to pinned host memory, ignores host allocation. kCopyToSystem (2) - copies to system memory, ignores system allocation.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_INT32

receiver

Receiver for incoming entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

transmitter

Transmitter for outgoing entities.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

Publishes the received entity respecting the timestamp within the entity.

Component ID: ccf7729c-f62c-4250-5cf7-f4f3ec80454b

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

execution_clock

Clock on which the codelet is executed by the scheduler.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

receiver

Channel to receive messages that need to be synchronized.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

scheduling_term

Scheduling term for executing the codelet.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::TargetTimeSchedulingTerm

throttling_clock

Clock which the received entity timestamps are based on.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Clock

transmitter

Transmitter channel publishing messages at appropriate timesteps.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

Safely stores received entities for further processing.

Component ID: 1108cb8d-85e4-4303-ba02-d27406ee9e65

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

drop_waiting

If too many messages are waiting, the oldest ones are dropped.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_BOOL

max_waiting_count

The maximum number of waiting messages. If exceeded, the codelet will stop pulling messages out of the input queue.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_UINT64

source

Receiver from which messages are taken and transferred to the vault.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

Helper component to import a subgraph.

Component ID: 576eedd7-7c3f-4d2f-8c38-8baa79a3d231

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Component

location

Yaml source of the subgraph.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_STRING

A component which represents end-of-stream notification.

Component ID: 8c42f7bf-7041-4626-9792-9eb20ce33cce

Defined in: gxf/std/eos.hpp

Component to synchronize messages from multiple receivers based on the acq_time .

Component ID: f1cb80d6-e5ec-4dba-9f9e-b06b0def4443

Base Type: nvidia::gxf::Codelet

inputs

All the inputs for synchronization. Number of inputs must match that of the outputs.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Receiver

outputs

All the outputs for synchronization. Number of outputs must match that of the inputs.

Flags: GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE

Type: GXF_PARAMETER_TYPE_HANDLE

Handle Type: nvidia::gxf::Transmitter

Component ID: 83905c6a-ca34-4f40-b474-cf2cde8274de

Component ID: d4299e15-0006-d0bf-8cbd-9b743575e155

Component ID: 9e1dde79-3550-307d-e81a-b864890b3685

Component ID: 958cbdef-b505-bcc7-8a43-dc4b23f8cead

Component ID: b557ec7f-49a5-08f7-a35e-086e9d1ea767

Component ID: d5506b68-5c86-fedb-a2a2-a7bae38ff3ef

Component ID: c611627b-6393-365f-d234-1f26bfa8d28f

Component ID: c4385f5b-6e25-01d9-d7b5-6e7cadc704e8

Component ID: a81bf295-421f-49ef-f24a-f59e9ea0d5d6

Component ID: d57cee59-686f-e26d-95be-659c126b02ea