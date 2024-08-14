Holoscan Sensor Bridge v1.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v1.1.0  Application structure

Application structure

Holoscan applications are built by specifying sequences of operators. Connecting the output of one operator to the input of another operator (via the add_flow API) configures Holoscan’s pipeline and specifies when individual operators can run.

Holoscan sensor bridge leverages this framework by providing operators and objects that send and receive data in Holoscan applications. There are additional operators for converting application specific data (e.g. CSI-2 formatted video data) into formats that are acceptable inputs for other standard Holoscan operators. To see how a sensor bridge application works, we’ll step through the example IMX274 player.

imx274_player

The application in examples/imx274_player.py configures the following pipeline. When a loop through the pipeline finishes, execution restarts at the top, where new data is acquired and processed.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph r[RoceReceiverOp] --> c[CsiToBayerOp] c --> i[ImageProcessorOp] i --> d[BayerDemosaicOp] d --> g[GammaCorrectionOp] g --> v[HolovizOp]

Fig. 1 IMX274 Player

  • RoceReceiverOp blocks until an end-of-frame UDP message is received. On return, the received frame data is available in GPU memory, along with metadata which is published to the application layer. Holoscan sensor bridge uses RoCE v2 to transmit data plane traffic over UDP; this is why the receiver is called RoceReceiverOp.

  • CsiToBayerOp is aware that the received data is a CSI-2 RAW10 image, which it translates into a bayer video frame. Each pixel color component in this image is decoded and stored as a uint16 value. For more information about RAW10, see the MIPI CSI-2 specification.

  • ImageProcessorOp adjusts the received bayer image color and brightness to make it acceptable for display.

  • BayerDemosaicOp converts the bayer image data into RGBA.

  • GammaCorrectionOp adjusts the luminance of the RGBA image to improve human perception.

  • HolovizOp displays the RGBA image on the GUI.

For each step in the pipeline, the image data is stored in a buffer in GPU memory. Pointers to that data are passed between each element in the pipeline, avoiding expensive memory copies between host and GPU memory. GPU acceleration is used to perform each operator’s function, resulting in very low latency operation.

The Python imx274_player.py and C++ imx274_player.cpp files initialize the sensor bridge device, camera, and pipeline in this way. To enhance readability, some details are skipped–be sure and check the actual example code for more details.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import hololink as hololink_module

def main():
    # Get handles to GPU
    cuda.cuInit(0)
    cu_device_ordinal = 0
    cu_device = cuda.cuDeviceGet(cu_device_ordinal)
    cu_context = cuda.cuDevicePrimaryCtxRetain(cu_device)

    # Look for sensor bridge enumeration messages; return only the one we're looking for
    channel_metadata = hololink_module.Enumerator.find_channel(channel_ip="192.168.0.2")
    # Use that enumeration data to instantiate a data receiver object
    hololink_channel = hololink_module.DataChannel(channel_metadata)

    # Now that we can communicate, create the camera controller
    camera = hololink_module.sensors.imx274.dual_imx274.Imx274Cam(hololink_channel, ...)

    # Set up our Holoscan pipeline
    application = HoloscanApplication(cu_context, cu_device_ordinal, camera, hololink_channel, ...)
    application.config(...)

    # Connect and initialize the sensor bridge device
    hololink = hololink_channel.hololink()
    hololink.start()  # Establish a connection to the sensor bridge device
    hololink.reset()  # Drive the sensor bridge to a known state

    # Configure the camera for 4k at 60 frames per second
    camera_mode = imx274_mode.Imx274_Mode.IMX274_MODE_3840X2160_60FPS
    camera.setup_clock()
    camera.configure(camera_mode)

    # Run our Holoscan pipeline
    application.run()  # we don't usually return from this call.
    hololink.stop()

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include <hololink/data_channel.hpp>
#include <hololink/enumerator.hpp>
#include <hololink/hololink.hpp>

int main(int argc, char** argv)
{
  // Get handles to GPU
  cuInit(0);
  int cu_device_ordinal = 0;
  CUdevice cu_device;
  cuDeviceGet(&cu_device, cu_device_ordinal);
  CUcontext cu_context;
  cuCtxCreate(&cu_context, 0, cu_device);

  // Look for sensor bridge enumeration messages; return only the one we're looking for
  hololink::Metadata channel_metadata = hololink::Enumerator::find_channel(hololink_ip);
  // Use that enumeration data to instantiate a data receiver object
  hololink::DataChannel hololink_channel(channel_metadata);

  // Import the IMX274 sensor module and the IMX274 mode
  py::module_ imx274 = py::module_::import("hololink.sensors.imx274");
  py::object Imx274Cam = imx274.attr("dual_imx274").attr("Imx274Cam");

  // Now that we can communicate, create the camera controller
  py::object camera = Imx274Cam("hololink_channel"_a = hololink_channel, ...);

  // Set up our Holoscan pipeline
  auto application = holoscan::make_application<HoloscanApplication>(...)
  application->config(...)

  // Connect and initialize the sensor bridge device
  std::shared_ptr<hololink::Hololink> hololink = hololink_channel.hololink();
  hololink->start(); // Establish a connection to the sensor bridge device
  hololink->reset(); // Drive the sensor bridge to a known state

  // Configure the camera for 4k at 60 frames per second
  camera.attr("setup_clock")();
  camera.attr("configure")(Imx274_Mode(0));

  // Run our Holoscan pipeline
  application->run(); // we don't usually return from this call.
  hololink->stop();
}

Important details:

  • Enumerator.find_channel blocks the caller until an enumeration message that matches the given criteria is found. If no matching device is found, this method will time out (default 20 seconds) and raise an exception. Holoscan sensor bridge enumeration messages are sent once per second.

  • Holoscan sensor bridge devices transmit enumeration messages for each data plane controller, which currently correspond directly with each sensor bridge Ethernet interface. If both interfaces on a device are connected to a host, the host will receive a pair of distinct enumeration messages, one for each data port, from the same sensor bridge device.

  • Enumeration messages are sent to the local broadcast address, and routers are not allowed to forward these local broadcast messages to other networks. You must have a local connection between the host and the sensor bridge device in order to enumerate it.

  • Enumerator.find_channel returns a dictionary of name/value pairs containing identifying information about the data port being discovered, including MAC ID, IP address, versions of all the programmable components within the device, device serial number, and which specific instance this data port controller is within the device. While the IP address may change, the MAC ID, serial number, and data plane controller instance are constant. The host does not need to request any of the data included in this dictionary; its all broadcast by the sensor bridge device.

  • DataChannel is the local controller for a data plane on the sensor bridge device. It contains the APIs for configuring the target addresses for packets transmitted on that data plane– this is used by the receiver operator, described below.

  • In this example, the camera object provides most of the APIs that the application layer would access. When the application configures the camera, the camera object knows how to work with the various sensor bridge controller objects to properly configure DataChannel.

  • Usually there are multiple DataChannel instances on a single Hololink sensor bridge device, and many APIs on the Hololink device will affect all the DataChannel objects on that same device. In this example, calling hololink.reset will reset all the data channels on this device; and in the stereo IMX274 configuration, calling camera.setup_clock sets the clock that is shared between both cameras. For this reason, it’s important that the application is careful about calling camera.setup_clock–resetting the clock while a camera is running can lead to undefined states.

Holoscan, on the call to application.run, invokes the application’s compose method, which includes this:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class HoloscanApplication(holoscan.core.Application):
    def __init__(self, ..., camera, hololink_channel, ...):
        ...
        self._camera = camera
        self._hololink_channel = hololink_channel
        ...
    def compose(self):
        ...
        # Create the CSI to bayer converter.
        csi_to_bayer_operator = hololink_module.operators.CsiToBayerOp(...)

        # The call to camera.configure(...) earlier set our image dimensions
        # and bytes per pixel. This call asks the camera to configure the
        # converter accordingly.
        self._camera.configure_converter(csi_to_bayer_operator)

        # csi_to_bayer_operator now knows the image dimensions and bytes per pixel,
        # and can compute the overall size of the received image data.
        frame_size = csi_to_bayer_operator.get_csi_length()

        # Create a receiver object that fills out our frame buffer. The receiver
        # operator knows how to configure hololink_channel to send its data
        # to us and to provide an end-of-frame indication at the right time.
        receiver_operator = hololink_module.operators.RoceReceiverOp(
            hololink_channel,
            frame_size, ...)
        ...
        # Use add_flow to connect the operators together:
        ...
        # receiver_operator.compute() will be followed by csi_to_bayer_operator.compute()
        self.add_flow(receiver_operator, csi_to_bayer_operator, {("output", "input")})
        ...

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class HoloscanApplication : public holoscan::Application {
public:
    explicit HoloscanApplication(..., py::object camera, hololink::DataChannel& hololink_channel, ...)
        : ...
        , camera_(camera)
        , hololink_channel_(hololink_channel)
        ...
    {
    }

    void compose() override
    {
        ...
        // Create the CSI to bayer converter.
        auto csi_to_bayer_operator = make_operator<hololink::operators::CsiToBayerOp>(...);

        // The call to camera.attr("configure")(...) earlier set our image dimensions
        // and bytes per pixel. This call asks the camera to configure the
        // converter accordingly.
        camera_.attr("configure_converter")(csi_to_bayer_operator);

        // csi_to_bayer_operator now knows the image dimensions and bytes per pixel,
        // and can compute the overall size of the received image data.
        const size_t frame_size = csi_to_bayer_operator->get_csi_length();

        // Create a receiver object that fills out our frame buffer. The receiver
        // operator knows how to configure hololink_channel to send its data
        // to us and to provide an end-of-frame indication at the right time.
        auto receiver_operator = make_operator<hololink::operators::RoceReceiverOp>(
            holoscan::Arg("hololink_channel", &hololink_channel_),
            holoscan::Arg("frame_size", frame_size), ...);
        ...
        // Use add_flow to connect the operators together:
        ...
        // receiver_operator.compute() will be followed by csi_to_bayer_operator.compute()
        add_flow(receiver_operator, csi_to_bayer_operator, { { "output", "input" } });
        ...
    }

private:
    const py::object camera_;
    hololink::DataChannel& hololink_channel_;
};

Some key points:

  • receiver_operator has no idea it is dealing with video data. It’s just informed of the memory region(s) to fill and the size of a block of data. When a complete block of data is received, the CPU will be notified so that pipeline processing can continue.

  • Applications can pass in a frame buffer device memory pointer to the constructor for receiver_opearator, or the receiver will allocate one for you. When it allocates a buffer, it can take into account special requirements for various configurations of GPU and RDMA controller.

  • csi_to_bayer_operator is aware of memory layout for CSI-2 formatted image data. Our call to camera.configure_converter allows the camera to communicate the image dimensions and pixel depth; with that knowledge, the call to csi_to_bayer_operator.get_csi_length can return the size of the memory block necessary to manage these images. This memory size includes not only the image data itself, but CSI-2 metadata, and GPU memory alignment requirements. Because CsiToBayerOp is a GPU accelerated function, it may have special memory requirements that the camera sensor object is not aware of.

  • receiver_operator coordinates with holoscan_channel to configure the sensor bridge data plane. Configuration automatically handles setting the sensor bridge device with our host Ethernet and IP addresses, destination memory addresses, security keys, and frame size information.

  • To support RDMA, the receiver operator is given a single block of memory (instead of a memory pool to allocate from). The peripheral component is granted access to this region only, and that region does not change throughout the life of the sensor bridge application.

  • the sensor bridge device, following configuration by the holoscan_channel object, will start forwarding all received sensor data to the configured receiver. We haven’t instructed the camera to start streaming data yet, but at this point, we’re ready to receive it.

  • receiver_operator keeps track of a device parameter, which in this application is our camera. When receiver_operator.start is called, it will call device.start, which in our IMX274 implementation, will instruct the camera to begin streaming data.

In this example, receiver_operator is a RoceReceiverOp instance, which takes advantage of the RDMA acceleration features present in the ConnectX firmware. With RoceReceiverOp, the CPU only sees an interrupt when the last packet for the frame is received–all frame data sent before that is written to GPU memory in the background. In systems without ConnectX devices, LinuxReceiverOperator provides the same functionality but uses the host CPU and Linux kernel to receive the ingress UDP requests; and the CPU writes that payload data to GPU memory. This provides the same functionality as RoceReceiverOp but at considerably lower performance.

tao_peoplenet

A demonstration application where inference is used to generate a video overlay is included in examples/tao_peoplenet.py. The Tao PeopleNet is used to determine the locations of persons, bags, and faces in the live video stream. This example program draws bounding boxes on an overlay illustrating where those objects are detected in the video frame.

Pipeline structure:

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph r[RoceReceiverOp] --> c[CsiToBayerOp] c --> i[ImageProcessorOp] i --> d[BayerDemosaicOp] d --> g[GammaCorrectionOp] g --> s[ImageShiftToUint8Operator] s --> p[FormatConverterOp] p --> fi[FormatInferenceInputOp] fi --> in[InferenceOp] in --> pf[PostprocessorOp] s -- live video --> v[HolovizOp] pf -- overlay --> v

Fig. 2 IMX274 Player with Inference

Adding inference to the video pipeline is easy: just add the appropriate operators and data flows. In our case, we use the video mixer built in to HolovizOp to display the overlay generated by inference. RoceReceiverOp is specified to always provide the most recently received video frame, so if a pipeline takes more than one frame time to complete, the next iteration through the loop will always work on the most recently received video frame.

body_pose_estimation

The Body Pose Estimation application takes input from a live video, performs inference using YOLOv8 pose model, and then shows keypoints overlayed onto the original video. The keypoints are:

[nose, left eye, right eye, left ear, right ear, left shoulder, right shoulder, left elbow, right elbow, left wrist, right wrist, left hip, right hip, left knee, right knee, left ankle, right ankle]

This application’s pipeline is the same as the People Detection application:

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph r[RoceReceiverOp] --> c[CsiToBayerOp] c --> i[ImageProcessorOp] i --> d[BayerDemosaicOp] d --> g[GammaCorrectionOp] g --> s[ImageShiftToUint8Operator] s --> p[FormatConverterOp] p --> fi[FormatInferenceInputOp] fi --> in[InferenceOp] in --> pf[PostprocessorOp] s -- live video --> v[HolovizOp] pf -- overlay --> v

Fig. 3 Body Pose Estimation

The difference is that InferenceOp uses the YOLOv8 pose model and the post processor operator has logic that performs postprocessing specific to the YOLOv8 model. Specifically, it takes the output of Inference and filters out detections that have low scores and applies non-max suppression (nms) before sending the output to HolovizOp.

IMX274 Stereo live video demonstration

Multiple receiver operators can be instantiated to support data feeds from multiple cameras. In examples/stereo_imx274_player.py, the same pipeline for live video feed is presented, except that it is instantiated twice, once for each camera on the IMX274 stereo camera board. In this case, Holoscan cycles between each pipeline, providing two separate windows (one for each visualizer) on the display. Each receiver_operator instance is independent and runs simultaneously.

GPIO Example application

This application demonstrates how to utilize the hololink GPIO interface and can be found under the hololink/examples folder.

The hololink GPIO interface supports 16 GPIOs numbered 0…15. These GPIOs can be set as either input or output and have 2 logical values:

  • High - 3.3V can be measured on the GPIO pin

  • Low - 0V can b measured on the GPIO pin

The following image maps the GPIO and ground pins on the hololink board:

sensor_bridge_board_gpios.png

As can be observed from the image:

  • The 4 pins in the corners of the connector are ground pins (marked ‘G’ in the image above)

  • The lower set of pins between the 2 lower ground pins are GPIO pins numbered 0 to 7

  • The upper set of pins between the 2 upper ground pins are GPIO pins numbered 8 to 15

GPIO Example application flow

The GPIO Example is a simple application made up of 2 operators as can be seen in the following diagram:

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph w[GpioSetOp] --> r[GpioReadOp]

Fig. 4 GPIO Example Flow

  • GPIO Set Operator - this operator sweeps through the 16 GPIO pins setting them one by one to values and directions defined per 5 different pin configurations:

  1. ALL_OUT_L- All pins output low

  2. ALL_OUT_H- All pins output high

  3. ALL_IN - All pins input

  4. ODD_OUT_H- Odd pins output high, even pins input

  5. EVEN_OUT_H -Even pins output high, odd pins input

Each cycle of this operator configures one pin to a direction and value and sends the last changed pin number and the current running configuration to the GPIO read operator.
Once all 16 pins are set per the currently running configuration,the operator will move on the next cycle to the next configuration.

  • GPIO Read Operator - This operator reads and displays the current value of the last configured pin. It delays 10 seconds to allow the user to validate the pin level and direction with an external measurement device like a multimeter or scope.

GPIO Software interface

The GPIO interface is a class defined within the hololink module. It exports the following GPIO interface:

  1. get_gpio() - gets a GPIO interface instance from the hololink module

  2. set_direction( pin, direction ) - sets the pin direction as input or output

  3. get_direction( pin ) - gets the direction set for the pin

  4. set_value( pin, value ) - for pins set as direction output, set the value of the pin to high or low.

  5. get_value( pin ) - for pins set as direction input, reads the value of the pin (high or low).

  • pin numbers - range between 0 to 15.

  • pin direction - enumerated values: IN-1,OUT-0

  • pin values - enumerated values: HIGH-1,LOW-0

NVIDIA ISP for live capture

Jetson boards have built in support for ISP (Image Signal Processing) unit for processing Bayer images and outputting images in standard color space(s). The ISP is operational in Jetson Orin AGX and Orin IGX in iGPU configuration.

A sample ISP application presented in examples/linux_hwisp_player.py configures the following pipeline. When a loop through the pipeline finishes, execution restarts at the top, where new data is acquired and processed.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { }} }%% graph r[LinuxReceiverOperator] --> c[CsiToBayerOp] c --> i[ArgusIspOp] i --> v[HolovizOp]

Fig. 5 Linux ISP Player

ArgusIspOp allows the users to access the ISP via Argus API. This operator takes in Bayer uncompressd image of uint16 per pixel (MSB aligned) and outputs RGB888 image. It is available as C++ operator with Python bindings.

The ArgusIspOp can be configured using following required parameters at the application level. Below is a snippet from an existing python based example.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
argus_isp = hololink_module.operators.ArgusIspOp(
        self,
        name="argus_isp",
        bayer_format=bayer_format.value, # RGGB or other Bayer format
        exposure_time_ms=16.67,          # Exposure time in milliseconds. 60fps is 16.67ms
        analog_gain=10.0,                # Minimum Analog Gain
        pixel_bit_depth=10,              # Effective bit depth of input per pixel
        pool=isp_pool,
    )

The input to the ArgusIspOp is a Bayer Image uncompressed to uint16 per pixel. The values in uint16 should be MSB aligned. For example, if the camera sensor produces Raw10, the 10bits should be MSB aligned in 16bits. Currently supported output from ArgusIspOp is RGB888 in Rec 709 standard color space and gamma corrected.

The glass to display latency of the pipeline mentioned above on Jetson Orin AGX is 37ms for a resolution of 1920x1080 at 60 fps.

Please reach out to NVIDIA for further questions on ISP capabilities and usage.
Previous Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples
Next Holoscan sensor bridge software architecture
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here