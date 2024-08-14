Holoscan Sensor Bridge Device Setup

Holoscan sensor bridge has the following connectors:

SFP+ ports - Two 10Gbps Ethernet ports which connect to the host system. Camera connector - This connector is used to interface with a camera (e.g. IMX274). Power port - the sensor bridge device is powered by using a USB-C power supply with a minimum of 12V/2A connected to this port. GPIO pins - the sensor bridge device supports 16 GPIO pins (0…15) and 4 ground pins (marked ‘G’ in the image above).

Note that the sensor bridge device does not provide a USB host interface: the USB-C interface is used only for power. All host interaction is through the Ethernet ports.

Holoscan sensor bridge reference applications are currently using the IMX274 dual camera module:

The camera module is mounted on the sensor bridge device in the following manner: