Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update
Holoscan sensor bridge is implemented using a pair of FPGAs, where images for both components are programmable and should be updated.
Power cycle the sensor bridge device and make sure 2 green LEDs are on
Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.
Check connectivity with the sensor bridge board with the ping command:
$ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.143 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.098 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.094 ms
If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.
Use the
hololink programcommand to update the device firmware:
hololink program scripts/manifest.yaml
If you’re using a nonstandard IP address, replace “192.168.200.2” with the address you’ve configured for your device in:
hololink --hololink=192.168.200.2 program scripts/manifest.yaml
When run this way, the manifest file directs the firmware tool to download the FPGA BIT files from NGC with the version validated for use with this software tree. When run on an IGX configuration, firmware updates can take up to 5 minutes; when run on AGX, expect a run time of as much as 45 minutes Do not interrupt the process in the middle.
Once flashing is complete, power cycle the device and watch that the sensor bridge powers up with 2 green LEDs on
Ping the sensor bridge device at ‘192.168.0.2’ and verify a valid ping response