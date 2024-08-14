Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update

Power cycle the sensor bridge device and make sure 2 green LEDs are on

Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.

If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.

Use the hololink program command to update the device firmware:

Copy Copied! hololink program scripts/manifest.yaml

If you’re using a nonstandard IP address, replace “192.168.200.2” with the address you’ve configured for your device in:

Copy Copied! hololink --hololink=192.168.200.2 program scripts/manifest.yaml

When run this way, the manifest file directs the firmware tool to download the FPGA BIT files from NGC with the version validated for use with this software tree. When run on an IGX configuration, firmware updates can take up to 5 minutes; when run on AGX, expect a run time of as much as 45 minutes Do not interrupt the process in the middle.