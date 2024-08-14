Important notes

For systems where the 192.168.0.0/24 network is unavailable, you can use the hololink set-ip command to reconfigure sensor bridge IP addresses. Sensor bridge devices transmit enumeration messages based on the BOOTP protocol; the host can reply with a request to set the IP address to a specific value. Programs in the Holoscan sensor bridge host software all accept a --hololink=<IP-address> command line parameter to look for the device with the given IP address instead of the default 192.168.0.2.

First, locate the MAC ID and local interface that the sensor bridge port is connected to with the hololink enumerate command. Within the demo container:

Copy Copied! $ hololink enumerate INFO:root:mac_id=48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E cpnx_version=0X2402 clnx_version=0XFFFF ip_address=192.168.0.2 serial_number=10040032828115 interface=eth0 INFO:root:mac_id=48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F cpnx_version=0X2402 clnx_version=0XFFFF ip_address=192.168.0.3 serial_number=10040032828115 interface=eth1 INFO:root:mac_id=48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E cpnx_version=0X2402 clnx_version=0XFFFF ip_address=192.168.0.2 serial_number=10040032828115 interface=eth0 INFO:root:mac_id=48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F cpnx_version=0X2402 clnx_version=0XFFFF ip_address=192.168.0.3 serial_number=10040032828115 interface=eth1

This configuration has two network ports, with MAC ID 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E connected to the local eth0 device; 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F is connected to eth1. This is on the same sensor bridge device, as shown by the common serial number. Note that these messages will be observed by the local system regardless of the IP addresses of local network devices.

For our example, we’ll set up this configuration:

Host eth0 will be configured to 192.168.200.101/24

Host eth1 will be configured to 192.168.200.102/24

Sensor bridge port 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E will use IP address 192.168.200.2

Sensor bridge port 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F will use IP address 192.168.200.3

Explicit routes are added with eth0 to 192.168.200.2 and eth1 to 192.168.200.3

These commands assume you’re on a system using NetworkManager for local network interface management (e.g. IGX OS 1.0 DP or JetPack 6.0).

First, use nmcli to set the IP address of eth0 and eth1. This is done on the host system, outside the demo container:

Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-eth0 ifname eth0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.200.101/24 $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-eth1 ifname eth1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.200.102/24

Next, configure the routing table:

Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-eth0 +ipv4.routes "192.168.200.2/32 192.168.200.101" $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-eth1 +ipv4.routes "192.168.200.3/32 192.168.200.102"

Ensure that these configurations are activated:

Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-eth0 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-eth1

Note that the above settings are remembered by the host system and are restored on reboot.

Finally, use the hololink set-ip command to reconfigure the sensor bridge device ports. Within the demo container,

Copy Copied! $ hololink set-ip 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E 192.168.200.2 48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F 192.168.200.3 INFO:root:Running in daemon mode; run with '--one-time' to exit after configuration. INFO:root:Updating mac_id='48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E' from peer_ip='192.168.0.2' to new_peer_ip='192.168.200.2' INFO:root:Updating mac_id='48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F' from peer_ip='192.168.0.3' to new_peer_ip='192.168.200.3' INFO:root:Found mac_id='48:B0:2D:EE:03:8E' found using peer_ip='192.168.200.2' INFO:root:Found mac_id='48:B0:2D:EE:03:8F' found using peer_ip='192.168.200.3'

hololink set-ip accepts a list of MAC ID and IP address pairs. Because the sensor bridge IP address configuration is not stored in nonvolatile memory, hololink set-ip runs as a daemon, and must be running whenever this configuration is desired. When hololink set-ip sees an enumeration message from a device with a listed MAC ID but a different IP address, it will reply with a request to set the desired IP address– this accomodates IP address reverting on power cycle or reset. Following this, pinging the target IP address now works:

Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.200.2 PING 192.168.200.2 (192.168.200.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.200.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.215 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.352 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.365 ms ^C ... $ ping 192.168.200.3 PING 192.168.200.3 (192.168.200.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.200.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.218 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.323 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.200.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.281 ms ^C

Note that the routing must be set up correctly for the ping commands to work as expected. Here is more specific information on sensor bridge IP address reconfiguration.