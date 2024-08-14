Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

Prerequisite: Download the YOLOv8 ONNX model from the YOLOv8 website and generate the body pose ONNX model. Within the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container:

From the repo base directory holoscan-sensor-bridge :

Copy Copied! apt-get update && apt-get install -y ffmpeg pip3 install ultralytics onnx cd examples yolo export model=yolov8n-pose.pt format=onnx cd -

Note that this conversion step only needs to be executed once; the yolov8n-pose.onnx file contains the converted model and is all that’s needed for the demo to run. The installed components will be forgotten when the container is exited; those do not need to be present in future runs of the demo.

For systems with accelerated network interfaces, within the sensor bridge demo container, launch the Body Pose estimation:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/body_pose_estimation.py

For unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX), launch the Body Pose estimation example within the demo container this way:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py

This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274 device, along with a green overlay showing keypoints found by the body pose net model. The first time the body pose example is run, the model is converted to an fp32 file, which can take several minutes. These conversion results are cached in a local file and reused on subsequent runs of the example program. For more information about this application, look here.

Press Ctrl/C to exit.