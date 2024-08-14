Holoscan Sensor Bridge v1.1.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v1.1.0  Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

Holoscan sensor bridge Python example applications are located under the examples directory.

The C++ examples need to be build first using these commands

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ export BUILD_DIR=/tmp/build
$ cmake -S . -B $BUILD_DIR -G Ninja -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_PYTHON=OFF
$ cmake --build $BUILD_DIR -j $(nproc)

Below are instructions for running the applications on the IGX and the Jetson AGX platforms.

  • Examples starting with the word “linux_” in the filename use the unaccelerated Linux Sockets API network receiver operator. These examples work on both IGX and AGX systems.

  • Examples without “linux_” in the filename use the accelerated network receiver operator and require ConnectX SmartNIC controllers, like those on IGX. AGX systems cannot run these examples.

  • These examples all work on both iGPU and dGPU configurations. If the underlying OS and Holoscan sensor bridge container are built with the appropriate iGPU or dGPU setting, the application code itself does not change.

Most examples have both the accelerated and an unaccelerated Linux Sockets API version.

IMX274 player example

To run the high-speed video player with IMX274, in the demo container with a ConnectX accelerated network controller,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/imx274_player.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ $BUILD_DIR/examples/imx274_player

or, for unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX),

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py

Documentation breaking down the source code for the IMX274 player application is available here; this example illustrates the basic sensor bridge workflow which is described in the architecture documentation. Press Control/C to stop the video player.

Running the TAO PeopleNet example

The tao-peoplenet example demonstrates running inference on a live video feed. Tao PeopleNet provides a model that given an image can detect persons, bags, and faces. In this example, when those items are detected, bounding boxes are shown as an overlay over the live video.

Prerequisite: Download the PeopleNet ONNX model from the NGC website:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
wget --content-disposition 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/models/org/nvidia/team/tao/peoplenet/pruned_quantized_decrypted_v2.3.3/files?redirect=true&path=resnet34_peoplenet_int8.onnx' -O examples/resnet34_peoplenet_int8.onnx

For systems with accelerated network interfaces,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/tao_peoplenet.py

or unaccelerated configurations,

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/linux_tao_peoplenet.py

This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274 device as well as red/green box overlays when a person image is captured. Press Ctrl/C to exit. More information about this application can be found here.

Running the body pose example

Prerequisite: Download the YOLOv8 ONNX model from the YOLOv8 website and generate the body pose ONNX model. Within the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container:

From the repo base directory holoscan-sensor-bridge:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apt-get update && apt-get install -y ffmpeg
pip3 install ultralytics onnx
cd examples
yolo export model=yolov8n-pose.pt format=onnx
cd -

Note that this conversion step only needs to be executed once; the yolov8n-pose.onnx file contains the converted model and is all that’s needed for the demo to run. The installed components will be forgotten when the container is exited; those do not need to be present in future runs of the demo.

For systems with accelerated network interfaces, within the sensor bridge demo container, launch the Body Pose estimation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/body_pose_estimation.py

For unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX), launch the Body Pose estimation example within the demo container this way:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py

This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274 device, along with a green overlay showing keypoints found by the body pose net model. The first time the body pose example is run, the model is converted to an fp32 file, which can take several minutes. These conversion results are cached in a local file and reused on subsequent runs of the example program. For more information about this application, look here.

Press Ctrl/C to exit.

Running the Stereo IMX274 example

examples/stereo_imx274_player.py shows an example with two independent pipelines, one for each camera on the dual-camera module. Only an accelerated version is included, and both network ports must be connected between the IGX and the Holoscan sensor bridge unit.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/stereo_imx274_player.py

This brings up a visualizer display with two frames, one for the left channel and the other for the right.

Running the GPIO example

examples/gpio_example_app.py is a simple example of using the GPIO interface of the sensor bridge to set GPIO directions, read input values from GPIO pins and write output values to GPIO pins. To run the appliction:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ python3 examples/gpio_example_app.py

This brings up a textual display which cycles over different pre-set pin configurations and alows time between different settings of the pins to measure or readback pins values. Please refer to the application structure section to read more about the GPIO example application.

Running the NVIDIA ISP with live capture example

examples/linux_hwisp_player.py shows an example of NVIDIA ISP unit processing the Bayer frame captured live using IMX274. The ISP unit currently is available on Jetson Orin AGX and IGX Orin in iGPU configuration.

Before starting the docker run, setup the nvargus-daemon with the flag enableRawReprocessing=1. This enables us to run the ISP with the Bayer frame capture using Holoscan sensor bridge unit and this change persists through even restart.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo su
pkill nvargus-daemon
export enableRawReprocessing=1
nvargus-daemon
exit

Now use following commands to run the example.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ export DISPLAY=:1
$ xhost +
$ sh ./docker/demo.sh
$ python3 examples/linux_hwisp_player.py

This will run the application with visualizer display showing the live capture.

Note if user wishes to undo running the nvargus-daemon with flagenableRawReprocessing=1, then please execute following command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo su
pkill nvargus-daemon
unset enableRawReprocessing
nvargus-daemon
exit

Previous Build and Test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge demo container
Next Application structure
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 14, 2024
content here