Peripheral Interface

The I2C CTRL FSM controls the I2C core by a series of registers. All I2C transactions are set up through ECB control packets. This core works in much the same way as the SPI core, where software fills a buffer of data to be written over I2C, and the core handles the protocol-specific handshakes. The I2C core has two bidirectional signals, sda and scl. The core implements this bidirectional signal using an input signal, and an output enable signal. When the output enable signal is high, the corresponding signal should be left floating, only when output enable is low should the output be pulled low. This behavior is consistent with the I2C protocol.

The I2C core is clocked using the i_apb_clk and reset with i_apb_rst. All logic is based off of this clock. For setting the I2C interface’s frequency, a prescaler register is included to divide this clock to slower frequencies. I2C clock stretching is supported by the I2C core.

The top-level input should be synchronized to this clock domain, and glitch filtering should also be added according to the I2C protocol.

The following code snippet demonstrates how to connect the Holoscan Sensor Bridge I2C interface to top level ports, where “i” is the endpoint index. I2C_SCL and I2C_SDA are top level ports.

Figure 3. I2C Connectivity

I2C Assignment

Copy Copied! assign i_i2c_scl[i] = o_i2c_scl_en[i] ? I2C_SCL : 1'b0; assign i_i2c_sda[i] = o_i2c_sda_en[i] ? I2C_SDA : 1'b0; assign I2C_SCL = o_i2c_scl_en[i] ? 1'bz : 1'b0; assign I2C_SDA = o_i2c_sda_en[i] ? 1'bz : 1'b0;

The base address for I2C CTRL FSM begins at 0x0400_0000. And for each I2C controller, the register offset is 0x0000_0200. So the starting address for I2C controller 0 is 0x0400_0000 and the starting address for I2C controller 1 is 0x0400_0200 and so on.

*Note: I2C is only verified and tested at 400kHz speed mode.