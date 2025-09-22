Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
holoscan.gxf

This module provides a Python API for GXF base classes in the C++ API.

holoscan.gxf.Entity alias of holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity
holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent Base GXF-based component class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition Base GXF-based condition class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext GXF execution context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext GXF input context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext Base GXF-based network context class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator Base GXF-based operator class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext GXF output context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFResource Base GXF-based resource class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler Base GXF-based scheduler class.

holoscan.gxf.Entity

alias of holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity

class holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Base GXF-based component class.

Attributes

gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.

Methods

gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Base GXF-based component class.

property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

class holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Condition, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based condition class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the condition.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the condition.

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None

Base GXF-based condition class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the condition.

property fragment

Fragment that the condition belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the condition.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the condition.

property spec
class holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext

GXF execution context.

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFExecutionContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

Execution context for an operator using GXF.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.

class holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.InputContext

GXF input context.

Methods

receive(self, name)

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFInputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

GXF input context.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.

receive(self: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, name: str) → None
class holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based network context class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment Fragment that the network context belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the network context.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the network context.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the network context.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the component.

property fragment

Fragment that the network context belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFNetworkContext) → None

Initialize the network context.

property name

The name of the network context.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the network context.

property spec
class holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Operator

Base GXF-based operator class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions Conditions associated with the operator.
description YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment The fragment that the operator belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the operator.
operator_type The operator type.
resources Resources associated with the operator.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method.
initialize(self) Operator initialization method.
setup(self, arg0) Operator setup method.
start(self) Operator start method.
stop(self) Operator stop method.

OperatorType

class OperatorType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

NATIVE

GXF

Attributes

name

value
GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

Base GXF-based operator class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None

Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None

  2. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None

Add a condition or resource to the Operator.

This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.

Parameters
argholoscan.core.Condition or holoscan.core.Resource

The condition or resource to add.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None

Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions

Conditions associated with the operator.

property description

YAML formatted string describing the operator.

property fragment

The fragment that the operator belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator initialization method.

property name

The name of the operator.

Returns
namestr
property operator_type

The operator type.

holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

property resources

Resources associated with the operator.

setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None

Operator setup method.

property spec
start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator start method.

stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None

Operator stop method.

class holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext

Bases: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext

GXF output context.

Methods

emit(self, data[, name])

OutputType
class OutputType

Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object

Members:

SHARED_POINTER

GXF_ENTITY

Attributes

name

value
GXF_ENTITY = <OutputType.GXF_ENTITY: 1>
SHARED_POINTER = <OutputType.SHARED_POINTER: 0>
__init__(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext.OutputType, value: int) → None
property name
property value
__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOutputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None

GXF input context.

Parameters
opholoscan.gxf.GXFOperator

The GXF operator that owns this context.

emit(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, data: object, name: str = '') → None
class holoscan.gxf.GXFResource

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Resource, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based resource class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the resource.

spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the resource.

__init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Base GXF-based resource class.

add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property description

YAML formatted string describing the resource.

property fragment

Fragment that the resource belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None

Initialize the component.

property name

The name of the resource.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the resource.

property spec
class holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler

Bases: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent

Base GXF-based scheduler class.

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component.
description YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname The name of the component.
gxf_context The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid The GXF entity ID.
id The identifier of the component.
name The name of the scheduler.

clock
spec

Methods

add_arg(*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self) Initialize the component.
initialize(self) Initialize the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0) setup method for the scheduler.

__init__(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)

Overloaded function.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None

Add an argument to the component.

  1. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Component, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None

Add a list of arguments to the component.

property args

The list of arguments associated with the component.

Returns
arglistholoscan.core.ArgList
property clock
property description

YAML formatted string describing the component.

property fragment

Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.

Returns
nameholoscan.core.Fragment
property gxf_cid

The GXF component ID.

property gxf_cname

The name of the component.

property gxf_context

The GXF context of the component.

property gxf_eid

The GXF entity ID.

gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None

Initialize the component.

property id

The identifier of the component.

The identifier is initially set to -1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.

With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.

Returns
idint
initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler) → None

Initialize the scheduler.

property name

The name of the scheduler.

Returns
namestr
setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None

setup method for the scheduler.

property spec
holoscan.gxf.load_extensions(context: int, extension_filenames: List[str] = [], manifest_filenames: List[str] = []) → None

Loads GXF extension libraries
