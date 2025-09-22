GXF Core concepts

Here is a list of the key GXF terms used in this section:

Applications are built as compute graphs.

Entities are nodes of the graph. They are nothing more than a unique identifier.

Components are parts of an entity and provide their functionality.

Codelets are special components which allow the execution of custom code. They can be derived by overriding the C++ functions initialize , start , tick , stop , deinitialize , and registerInterface (for defining configuration parameters).

Connections are edges of the graph, which connect components.

Scheduler and Scheduling Terms : components that determine how and when the tick() of a Codelet executes. This can be single or multithreaded, support conditional execution, asynchronous scheduling, and other custom behavior.

Memory Allocator : provides a system for allocating a large contiguous memory pool up-front and then reusing regions as needed. Memory can be pinned to the device (enabling zero-copy between Codelets when messages are not modified) or host, or customized for other potential behavior.

Receivers, Transmitters, and Message Router : a message passing system between Codelets that supports zero-copy.

Tensor : the common message type is a tensor. It provides a simple abstraction for numeric data that can be allocated, serialized, sent between Codelets, etc. Tensors can be rank 1 to 7 supporting a variety of common data types like arrays, vectors, matrices, multi-channel images, video, regularly sampled time-series data, and higher dimensional constructs popular with deep learning flows.

Parameters: configuration variables used by the Codelet. In GXF applications, they are loaded from the application YAML file and are modifiable without recompiling.

