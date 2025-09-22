Holoscan Core Concepts

In its early days, the Holoscan SDK was tightly linked to the GXF core concepts . While the Holoscan SDK still relies on GXF as a backend to execute applications, it now offers its own interface, including a C++ API (0.3), a Python API (0.4), and the ability to write native operators (0.4) without requiring to wrap a GXF extension. Read the Holoscan and GXF section for additional details.

An Application is composed of Fragments , each of which runs a graph of Operators . The implementation of that graph is sometimes referred to as a pipeline, or workflow, which can be visualized below:

Fig. 3 Core concepts: Application

Fig. 4 Core concepts: Port

The core concepts of the Holoscan API are:

Application: An application acquires and processes streaming data. An application is a collection of fragments where each fragment can be allocated to execute on a physical node of a Holoscan cluster.

Fragment: A fragment is a building block of the Application. It is a directed graph of operators. A fragment can be assigned to a physical node of a Holoscan cluster during execution. The run-time execution manages communication across fragments. In a Fragment, Operators (Graph Nodes) are connected to each other by flows (Graph Edges).

Operator: An operator is the most basic unit of work in this framework. An Operator receives streaming data at an input port, processes it, and publishes it to one of its output ports. A Codelet in GXF would be replaced by an Operator in the Holoscan SDK. An Operator encapsulates Receiver s and Transmitter s of a GXF Entity as Input/Output Port s of the Operator .