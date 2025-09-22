SDK Installation

We provide multiple ways to install and run the Holoscan SDK:

Note: not necessary, already available from https://repo.download.nvidia.com/jetson with IGX OS

The Holoscan container image on NGC it the safest way to ensure all the dependencies are present with the expected versions (including Torch and ONNX Runtime). It is the simplest way to run the embedded examples, while still allowing you to create your own C++ and Python Holoscan application on top of it. These benefits come at a cost: large image size from the numerous (some of them optional) dependencies. If you need a lean runtime image, see section below.

standard inconvenience that exist when using Docker, such as more complex run instructions for proper configuration.

supporting the CLI require more work than the other solutions at this time.

If you are confident in your ability to manage dependencies on your own in your host environment, the Holoscan Debian package should provide all the capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK.