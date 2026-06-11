Build and Test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge demo container
Holoscan sensor bridge host software includes instructions for building a demo container. This container is used to run all holoscan tests and examples.
If you have not done so already, fetch the sensor bridge source code from https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge
$ git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge
Build the sensor bridge demonstration container. Use dGPU for IGX Orin with a discrete GPU and OS configured as dGPU, and for x86_64 Linux hosts with an NVIDIA discrete GPU (see the x86 Linux tab in host setup). For remaining platforms listed here, use iGPU below.
$ cd holoscan-sensor-bridge
$ sh docker/build.sh --igpu
$ cd holoscan-sensor-bridge
$ sh docker/build.sh --dgpu
Note: If RoCE with GPUDirect RDMA fails at runtime (black image, or errors from
roce_receiver.cpp such as mismatched PSN metadata), rebuild to force the use
of pinned host memory instead by adding
--disable-roce-gpu-vram to the command
above. Details are in the x86 Linux host setup tab.
To run the sensor bridge demonstration container, from a terminal in the GUI,
xhost +
sh docker/demo.sh
This brings you to a shell prompt inside the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container. (Note that iGPU configurations, when starting the demo container, will display the message “Failed to detect NVIDIA driver version”: this can be ignored.) Now you’re ready to run sensor bridge applications.
Sensor bridge host software includes a test fixture that runs in loopback mode, where no sensor bridge equipment is necessary. This test works by generating UDP messages and sending them over the Linux loopback interface.
In the shell in the demo container:
pytest
Note that the test fixture intentionally introduces errors into the software stack. As long as pytest indicates that all test have passed, any error messages published by individual tests can be ignored. If pytest itself reports failures, see the troubleshooting page.
For systems with a sensor bridge device and IMX274, the test fixture can execute additional tests that prove that the device and network connections are working as expected.
First, ensure that the sensor bridge firmware is up to date.
For IGX configurations, connect both SFP+ connections on the sensor bridge device to the QSFP connectors, then
sh ./test-igx-cpnx100-imx274.sh
For AGX Orin, only one camera is supported, so only SFP+ 0 is to be connected. Run the device test on AGX this way:
sh ./test-agx-cpnx100-imx274.sh
If things are not working as expected, check the troubleshooting page.